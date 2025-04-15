Liberia: I'll Never Dedicate a Hand Pump Again

Paynesville — President Joseph Nyuma Boakai says here that he will no longer participate in dedication of hand pumps, noting that such action no longer aligns with the nation's aspirations after 178 years of Independence.

The declaration follows a recent event where President Boakai inaugurated a mini-water supply system in Bopolu City, Gbarpolu County. "I said, for me, we will never dedicate hand pumps again. Because for 178 years, we have passed that age," President Boakai states firmly at dedication of a newly-renovated Rehab Broad Street Market in Paynesville.

The President emphasizes the importance of meaningful development, stating that it's time to do things properly for the benefit of the people. He also stresses that he does not want his name on any public project, declaring that he was elected to serve, not to seek praises.

"Our job is to improve the lives of the people, to give them decent facilities. I don't want my name on anything. This is not the first time; we've done the same in parts of Lofa County and other areas," he recalls.

Mr. Boakai pledges that his administration would focus on improving infrastructure, especially roads and access to clean water. He vows to prioritize "farm-to-market" roads to help farmers transport their goods, enabling them to earn a living and support their children's education.

"We're going to make good roads, ensure access to safe drinking water, and use the country's money to build up our people", he says, and continues: "We cannot keep going to other countries for a better life. God has given us everything we need. It's time to build this country for the future."

President Boakai encourages all Liberians to actively contribute to national development, urging them to appreciate good initiatives and support the ongoing work.

The event, held on April 14, 2025, brought together officials of government, including authorities of the Paynesville City Corporation (PCC), the Liberia Marketing Association (LMA), and members of the public.

Cytarus G. Dahn, Coordinator of the Presidential Special Project, provides an overview of the market renovation, noting that marketers had written to President Boakai, requesting assistance. In response, her team engaged several partners, including NOCAL, the National Port Authority (NPA), and NASSCORP, among others, that contributed a total of US$98,000 to the project.

She says other markets across Liberia are also slated to benefit under the Presidential Special Project, which is being implemented by Cytarus Initiative.

Madam Elizabeth Finda Sambollah, National President of the Liberia Marketing Association (LMA), expresses gratitude, calling the initiative a clear demonstration of the President's commitment to market women across the country.

She appeals for additional support, including a new site for the ELWA Market and more projects in Paynesville and beyond. Editing by Jonathan Browne