Liberia: Snowe & Biney to Face Off

Monrovia — Two prominent Liberian politicians, Senators James P. Biney and Edwin M. Snowe, Jr., are gearing up for a potential showdown in the race to become the next standard bearer for the National Patriotic Party (NPP).

The NPP, which is an offspring of jailed former President Charles Ghankay Taylor's disbanded NPFL rebels, is scheduled to hold its National Convention on May 30, 2025, to elect a new standard bearer to replace former Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor.

The Convention will be held in Mr. Taylor's former stronghold, Gbarnga, Bong County, Central Liberia.

The pending face-off between the two NPP stalwarts is as a result of constitutional timeline limit that bars Mrs. Taylor, also a former first lady, from her husband's party top seat for the third time.

Making the disclosure in Monrovia on Monday, April 14, 2025, NPP National Chairman, Atty. George Mulbah, said the party is currently rebranding and recalibrating its chapters across Liberia.

He says in order to achieve that, the once ruling party will hold an open competition at the Gbarnga convention in Bong County to elect a political leader who will provide its political direction for the next six years.

"So, on May 30, 2025, the National Patriotic Party or NPP will be going into a level and competitive playing field convention in Gbarnga, Bong County to elect our new political leader, who will provide political direction for the party", he states.

Section 9.1 of the Constitution of the NPP gives every qualified member two terms for the standard bearer and National chairperson position. For me, I am completing my term as Senator Biney and if I want to re-contest next year, I will be qualify", Atty. Mulbah notes.

He says a committee will be constituted to enable individuals with interest registered to contest for the standard bearer post, and that guidelines and requirements for would-be candidates will be published.

However, in various chartrooms, there are two notable names that have emerged namely, Bomi County Senator Edwin M. Snowe and Maryland County Senator James P. Biney.

"Senator Snowe has gone back to the party. He is not just a partisan, but a founding member of NPP. He is indeed eyeing the political leader position, which is his right. Also, we are hearing about Senator James P. Biney, a very good candidate. Both of them are qualified and meet the standards of society. So, these are the names that are coming up in our various chartrooms, but if any other names, they will be welcome. "Chairman Mulbah adds.

According to him, former VP Taylor is unable to contest for the standard bearer position based on constitutional timeline.

He notes that in 2011, and 2017, she was elected as standard bearer of the NPP, and chosen by former President George M. Weah to be his running mate, something, which enables her to serve in the party as standard bearer for two terms and beyond.

"So, the National Executive Committee of the Party over the weekend has to vote to ensure that the position is vacant to allow the position be elected by majority members of the party. And so, that is where we are."

However, Chairman Mulbah says the NPP has withdrawn from the former ruling Coalition for Democratic Change; therefore, they will communicate with Mrs. Taylor to explain her recent statement, linking the party to the CDC arrangement. Editing by Jonathan Browne