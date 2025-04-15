Liberia: Three Suspected Drug Traffickers Arrested in Bong and Nimba

14 April 2025
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Kruah Thompson

The Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) has arrested three individuals in connection with illegal drug trafficking in separate incidents in Bong and Nimba Counties.

In Ganta, Nimba County, 28-year-old Dominic Paye, also known as "Messiah," was arrested at the Ganta Checkpoint on April 4, 2025, at approximately 6:15 p.m. during a routine security operation.

According to an LDEA statement issued on Friday, April 11, 2025, Paye was found in possession of three plastic bags containing Kush, totalling three grams, and 10 strips of Tramadol.

Authorities estimate the total street value of the substances at LRD 32,000. Following his arrest, Paye was investigated, formally charged, and recently forwarded to the Gompa Magisterial Court, where he is currently awaiting trial.

In a related development, the LDEA also reported the arrest of two suspected drug traffickers in Bong County.

The arrests were made at the Belefana Joint Security Checkpoint during the late hours of April 5, 2025.

The primary suspect, Mulbah Forkpah, a 41-year-old resident of Gbarnga City, was apprehended at approximately 11:30 p.m. while traveling by motorbike enroute to Lofa County. He was found in possession of 56.7 grams of cocaine and 26.5 grams of Kush.

According to the same LDEA statement, the seized cocaine has a street value of USD 3,060 (equivalent to LRD 581,400), while the Kush is valued at USD 530 (equivalent to LRD 100,700).

The release further notes that investigations led to the arrest of Forkpah's alleged accomplice and girlfriend, Frances David, a 46-year-old Liberian woman also residing in Gbarnga.

Authorities at the LDEA say they have identified her involvement in the drug operation during the investigation and took her into custody.

Meanwhile, the LDEA said both suspects remain in its custody as investigations continue. - Edited by Othello B. Garblah.

