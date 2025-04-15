Liberia: Bong County - Loic Graduates 142 Students

The Liberia Opportunities Industrialization Center (LOIC) Gbarnga Satellite has graduated 142 students from its skills training programs on April 11, 2025, in Gbarnga, Bong County.

Liberia Opportunities Industrialization Center (LOIC) is the largest indigenous non-governmental skill training organization in Liberia and has operated since 1977 providing basic skills training and support services to the youth of Liberia.

Rachael Paye, who is the Manager of the LOIC Gbarnga Satellite, stated that the graduates have been taught general construction, auto mechanics, cosmetology, home economics, computer science, among others.

The Liberia Opportunities Industrialization Center Gbarnga Site Manager said 46 students are expected to graduate from General Construction, Electricity 54, Home Economics 10, Computer 4, Cosmetology 10, and Auto Mechanics 18.

Madam Paye emphasized that out of the 142 students, 89 males and 53 females.

She said many students come from challenging backgrounds but have managed to achieve self-reliance and even support their families through the skills they acquired at LOIC.

Moreover, she explained that LOIC is an entity that provides skills to help individuals reach their full potential.

Additionally, Madam Paye disclosed that those students who will be conferred or awarded certificates by LOIC in distinct academic disciplines are students who have been academically examined and have satisfactorily gone through the ranks and files of the Liberia Opportunities Industrialization Center academic curricular activities in line with the best international academic standards and practices.

She further noted that as part of LOIC's mission to produce more qualified and knowledgeable Liberia professionals in different specialized studies, the institution remains committed to providing quality educational services through skills training and fostering a 21st Global Century of Vocational Education in Liberia.

According to her, this remarkable occasion is expected to be honored by faculty and staff of the LOIC, high-profile local government officials of Bong County, parents, guardians, families, and friends of the graduates. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah