Liberia: Storm Destroys Health Facility in River Gee

The Potupo Jayproken Clinic in River Gee County has suffered severe damage following a violent storm that recently swept through the region.

River Gee County, April 14, 2025: The destruction of this vital health facility has left residents of Jayproken and surrounding communities deeply concerned and in urgent need of assistance.

The citizens are now appealing to the sons and daughters of River Gee County, both at home and abroad, to join efforts in restoring the clinic.

The clinic plays a critical role in providing healthcare services to residents within the town and other surrounding communities

Elder James Pay-Sayee, a respected community leader told our correspondent that the community is in dire need for help.

According to him, at least eight bundles of zinc are required to begin the renovation process and ensure the clinic becomes operational again.

He emphasized the importance of swift action to prevent further suffering among residents who depend on the facility.

The Potupo Jayproken Clinic serves five different towns within the Potupo District, making it an essential hub for medical services in the area.

Without immediate repairs, thousands of residents could be left without proper healthcare. The community is hopeful that compassionate individuals and organizations will answer their call and help restore this vital institution.