Liberia: River Gee County - Ldea Nabs Suspected Kingpin

-- In a significant victory in the battle against illegal drug trafficking, the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) has apprehended a suspected drug kingpin during a targeted operation in the southeastern county.

Frank Agbata, a 43-year-old Nigerian national alias "Oyeigbo," was arrested at the Tienpo Nyunken checkpoint in River Gee County.

The arrest followed a protracted surveillance operation which led to the of a substantial quantity of narcotics, including 27.9 grams of Kush, 1.4 kilograms of marijuana, and 31 Tramadol tablets.

Authorities have long suspected Agbata of being a central figure in a local regional drug trafficking network.

His operations are believed to have significantly contributed to the circulation of illicit substances in River Gee and surrounding areas.

"This arrest is a major breakthrough," an LDEA official said. "It marks a critical step in dismantling a drug distribution chain that has posed a serious threat to our communities."

Agbata is currently in LDEA custody and undergoing interrogation. He is scheduled to appear in court today Monday, April 14, 2025, where he will face multiple charges related to drug possession and trafficking.

The LDEA has commended the dedication and vigilance of its officers in executing the operation. The agency reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding public safety and upholding the rule of law across River Gee County and the nation. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah.