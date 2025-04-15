Liberia: Chinese Mining Company Defies Govt Order

Da-Tang Mining, a Chinese mining company operating in Gbankonah, Bong County, has ignored the government's directive to halt its mining activities in the area.

Gbankonah, Bong County April 14, 2025: Despite a government-imposed suspension, DA-TANG Mining Company Inc. is reportedly continuing full-scale operations in Gbankonah, Zota District, Bong County.

According to an investigation conducted by our report on Saturday, April 12, workers were seen actively mining in the area, disregarding the Ministry of Mines and Energy's mandate to halt all activities.

This defiance comes just days after the Ministry suspended DA-TANG's license due to findings of illegal mining activities and encroachment on a concession belonging to H & K Trading Inc. in the Weinsue Mining District.

The suspension was officially announced by Acting Deputy Minister for Operations, Oliver S. Gbegbe, following the submission of an investigative report by Assistant Minister for Mines, Carlos E. Tingban, Sr.

The investigation, prompted by a March 20 complaint from H & K Trading Inc., revealed that DA-TANG was conducting unauthorized mining operations within the territory covered by license MEL 9003722. A team of the Ministry of Mines and Energy technicians and senior officials conducted a field assessment and reviewed DA-TANG's operational records.

Findings from the investigation indicated that DA-TANG admitted to altering its UTM coordinates but described the change as insignificant.

However, the company's 2022 request for a coordinate change was never approved, yet those altered coordinates were used during its 2025 license renewal.

The investigation further revealed that the surveyor responsible for the 2021 site survey, Victor Nyumah, manipulated data and acted in a compromised manner. As a result, DA-TANG operated outside its licensed area based on its 2014 Class B License, which amounts to illicit mining under the Mineral and Mining Laws of 2000.

Investigators concluded that DA-TANG deliberately used the coordinate change request as a cover for its illegal mining operations.

Additionally, a company representative allegedly approached ministry officials with financial offers to influence the approval process.

In response, the Ministry of Mines and Energy ordered the company to return its operations to the originally licensed area and prepare to pay fines in accordance with the Mineral and Mining Laws.

A technical team of engineers and geologists is expected to carry out further assessments to guide future actions.

Meanwhile, the investigators recommended that Surveyor Victor Nyumah be suspended for time indefinite for his role in the violations.

The Ministry has also placed a moratorium on DA-TANG's operations and granted the company 30 days to appeal the decision before a hearing panel.

However, the company appears to be ignoring the Ministry's directives.

DA-TANG Mining Company began gold mining operations in Wolapolu, Zota District, in 2018.

The Ministry has reiterated its commitment to enforcing transparency, accountability, and legal compliance in Liberia's mining sector. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah.