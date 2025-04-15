Nigeria: Tinubu Facing Governance Fully - Enuha

14 April 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

....'As Ganduje pilots APC'

A prominent leader of the Delta State All Progressives Congress, APC, Hyacinth Enuha, has said that President Bola Tinibu would be re-elected in 2027, despite the efforts of some politicians to gather under a proposed coalition, stressing that the results from the economic reforms of the current administration, coupled with the goodwill the APC was gaining due to the exemplary leadership of the former Kano State governor, would be too strong to be over leaped by the opposition in 2027.

Chief Enuha made the disclosure, weekend at Ogwashi Uku when he received the National Chairman of the APC, Dr. Umar Ganduje alongside Governor Monday Okpebholo of e Edo State and members of the National Working Committee, NWC, of the party.

Enuha who has been a financier of the APC since its formation in the state, maintained that while the President was concentrating all his efforts in re engineering the country's economy for prosperity and self reliance, the ruling party under Ganduje has continued to stand as a solid support behind the programmes and policies of the President by mobilising Nigerians and deliberately making the party more attractive to Nigerians.

He said: "Sir, since you came on board as our National Chairman, you have led this party to win all elections and that is because you have been criss crossing the length and breath of this country, reaching out to people and selling the ideologies of the party which is a major crux in the Present administration of the President. This has continued to endear the party to more Nigerians hence the overwhelming goodwill the party is enjoying through the massive influx of politicians and Nigerians from other parties."

On Delta State and Nigeria in 2027, the APC chieftain declared that President Tinubu wouldbe re-elected while Delta State would vote him massively unlike in 2023.

He expressed optimism that taking into account the leadership style of Ganduje, all party leaders were ready to work harder in line with his winning mentality which he has imbued into the party's DNA.

Describing Ganduje as a very humble but accomplished administrator, he appealed on him to wade in and resolve some internal differences within the Delta State chapter of the party ahead 2027.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.