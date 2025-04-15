Nigeria: Oborevwori's Vanguard Award, a Testament to Progressive Leadership in Delta - Oghenesivbe

Director General, Delta State Orientation and Communications Bureau, Dr. Fred Oghenesivbe, has said the Vanguard Newspapers' 'Governor of the Year in Good Governance Award', bestowed on Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, was a clear testament to the rapid socio-economic and infrastructure development in all sectors of the state economy in less than two years in office, and counting.

Oghenesivbe in a congratulatory message in Asaba, noted that the unprecedented speed of development and economic advancement recorded in the state could not have been possible, but for the deliberate political willpower, visionary leadership and prudent management of state resources by governor Oborevwori.

The Bureau Chief listed some of the key achievements of the governor to include the three mega flyovers and pedestrian bridges at DSC roundabout, PTI junction, Enerhen junction, as well as fast tracking of the reconstruction and dualization of Ughelli-Asaba highway linking Delta North, Delta South and Delta Central senatorial districts to the Eastern parts of the country.

He also commended Oborevwori over the on-going construction of several road projects in urban, rural and riverine communities, as well as for the state's huge investments in assisting small and medium scale business, youth and women empowerment and human capacity development.

He said: "The management and staff of the Delta State Orientation and Communications Bureau are proud of the numerous achievements of our amiable visionary leader and Governor Oborevwori."

"The Vanguard Newspapers Award recognizing him as the 'Best Governor in Good Governance in Nigeria' is heartwarming, timely and well deserved. It's another testament to the fact that governor Oborevwori has led us well, and remain focused on Advancing Delta State beyond 2027."