Nigeria: Ndume - 100 Soldiers, 280 Civilians Killed in 252 Attacks By B'haram in 6 Months

*Says military needs thousands of MRAP vehicles which costs N1billion each

*CAS hails troops, insists Nigerians now sleep safer because of their sacrifices, vigilance

Sunday Aborisade and Linus Aleke in Abuja

The senator for Borno South Senatorial District, Ali Ndume, has revealed that about 252 attacks carried out by Boko Haram terrorists between November 2024 and April 2025 in Borno State led to the death of 100 soldiers and 280 civilians, totalling 380 casualties.

Ndume, who spoke with journalists in Abuja, also shared efforts being made by the political leaders and the military authorities in the state to curtail the resurgence of insurgency

He said the military needed MRAP (Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected) vehicles that would cost about $1billion each.

He denounced Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, for faulting his claims on the latest security situation in Borno State.

But Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, yesterday, told troops of the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai that Nigerians now slept with their two eyes closed because of their sacrifices and vigilance.

Ndume insisted that the military needed multi-billion-naira equipment to tackle the insurgents, adding that efforts are currently being made to deliver three communities in Borno State being administered by Boko Haram terrorists.

He said Borno State Governor Babangana Zulum, in company with the three senators from the state had met with the Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Air Staff, and Chief of Naval Staff to brainstorm on how to tackle the current insecurity in the state.

He stated, "We are worried because just from November last year to date, we experienced 252 attacks in Borno State.

"In the six months, over 100 soldiers were killed. Over 238 civilians were killed. Even though the Nigerian armed forces are doing their best, they have in Borno State eliminated over 800 terrorists.

"The terrorists themselves have eliminated about 500 of themselves because of the fight between the ISWAP and the Boko Haram."

Ndume disclosed, "As I'm speaking to you now, three of our local governments are under Boko Haram.

"They are Gudumbari, Marche, and Abadam. That is the honest truth of it. And right now, from 6pm you cannot go anywhere except in Southern Borno.

"Even in Southern Borno, seven local governments out of the nine, when it is 6 o'clock, you cannot go anywhere. You cannot even move between one local government and another after 5 o'clock in Borno State until eight o'clock in the morning, after the Nigerian Army might have scanned the road manually."

The senator spoke on efforts to contain insurgency in Borno State, saying, "On Thursday (last week), myself (Ndume) and the other two senators from my state and a member of House of Representatives and His Excellency, the Governor, went and had meetings with the CDS, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Air Staff, and even Chief of Naval Staff to discuss the recent escalation or resurgence of the insurgency in Borno State, in particular.

"As usual, they gave us assurance and a rundown of what they are doing, what they are planning. It's very impressive and very encouraging.

"The governor, too, is doing his best by also giving them the support. Just recently, I think he gave over 100 vehicles and motorcycles to the security agencies. That boosts them."

Ndume stated, "The military said they need MRAP (Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected) vehicles, for example, and that they need thousands of them, not hundreds, each costs about N1billion in terms of dollars, if you convert it to Naira. So, look at it, their fuel and their movement.

"One bullet, if you convert the cost, assuming it's $1 or 50 cents. Assuming it's 50 cents. As of today, that's N800. So, one bullet is about N800 and a soldier can dispatch 20 or more at once and multiply that by the number of soldiers.

"So, what we need to do is to place that as the national priority or in fact declare a state of emergency on security, welfare and the economy.

"The president should declare state of emergency on those three things. In everything or whatever they do, they should concentrate on these three things, even if you have to borrow. Not this type of borrowing that they are doing now for trivialities. I'm against that and that is for another day, too."

Ndume expressed anger at the outburst of the information minister against him and Zulum, after he spoke on the security situation in Borno State.

He said, "The minister of information, I think I should call him the minister of misinformation, calling himself minister of information, came out to say that the governor's statement that we have resurgence of the insurgency or that we are losing some grounds to Boko Haram is not true.

"He (information minister) has never been to Borno State, he has never gone there to see what is happening on the ground."

Due to the resurgence of insecurity in his constituency, Ndume said the road from Maiduguri to Biu had been closed.

He said, "Before, you can go there, it will be by escort. However, the Nigerian Army is trying its best despite these challenges that they are facing. They still try to move people from Maiduguri to Damboa only on weekly basis. Their formations have been displaced.

"So, the army formation in Wajiruku, in Sabongari, all of them had been displaced. In Monguno in Ngala local government, they had been displaced.

"The army is doing their best, but they can't do that without trained and adequate troops. That's why I said, if these things are to be addressed, they must be trained, they must be equipped, they must be armed, and they must be motivated. That's what I call TEAM.

"Right now, the soldiers are overstretched. The police too. The air force, are overstretched. The total of them is not up to 300,000 for the armed forces, including the army, air force and, the navy, they are not up to 300,000.

"In a country of over 200 million and in a country where the armed forces are in action in almost 30 states. I think in almost all the states, including Abuja, the Nigerian Army is also there on standby.

"You can't protect 36 states with over 200 million people, with 300,000 soldiers that are not well-equipped."

Ndume also lamented the state of the Nigeria Police.

He said, "The police are not up to 400,000. They are not equipped. And the worst of it is they are not paid. Until recently, I'm not sure if they have started implementing it, a fresh recruit in the army is paid N50,000. A fresh recruit in Nigeria Police is the same thing.

"In fact, all other security agencies. Some are even worse. The N70,000 minimum wage is yet to be implemented in most places. How do you expect them to work?

"But despite that, they are ready. You can see them; these young people are ready to put down their lives for the country. And worst of it, their daily ration, they pay them N1,500. These days can you get a meal for N1, 500?"

CAS to Troops: Nigerians Now Sleep Safer Because of Your Sacrifices, Vigilance

Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, told troops of the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai that Nigerians now slept with their two eyes closed because of their sacrifices and vigilance.

Abubakar also stated that the bravery and resilience of the troops in the face of adversity had not gone unnoticed.

The CAS spoke during a morale-boosting visit to the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai in Maiduguri.

He explained, "Your sacrifices are etched in the history of this nation, and in the hearts of millions of Nigerians who sleep safer because of your vigilance."

A statement by Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, said the air chief's visit, marked by personal interactions with troops, underscored his deep appreciation for their dedication and the vital role airpower played in neutralising threats and protecting communities.

Reaffirming the Nigerian Air Force's commitment to maintaining dominance in the battle space, the CAS pledged continued investment in cutting-edge technology to empower frontline units.

He was also briefed by commanders on recent operational gains, showcasing the strategic value of precision air strikes and close air support.

Ejodame said NAF remained steadfast in its mission, guided by leadership, strengthened by unity, and driven by the selfless service of its personnel.