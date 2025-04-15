Nigeria: FG Flags Off Reconstruction of Over N700bn Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Highway

*Umahi says Tinubu building roads that will last 50-100 years

*Kaduna governor expresses hope project will bolster security

The federal government yesterday commenced the long-awaited reconstruction of the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano highway in Jere, Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State, North-west Nigeria.

Speaking during the ceremony, the Minister of Works, David Umahi, stated that N777 billion would be spent to complete the 282 kilometres that are still remaining.

The contract was first awarded to Julius Berger in 2018 and was supposed to cost less than N155.7 billion with a 36-month completion date. However, the contract sum was later raised to N1.5 trillion by the contractor, resulting in its recent revocation, as the government insisted on paying N740 billion.

Yesterday, the event had the presence of the Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, former Governor of Kaduna State, Ramalan Yero, and a former senator representing Kaduna North Senatorial District, Suleiman Hunkuyi, among others.

According to Umahi, the president awarded the completion and reconstruction of section 1 and 3, a total of 118 kilometres, for a total sum of N252 billion with 30 per cent mobilisation paid to Infouest.

"The company is trusted and has the competence to do the work. The concrete road has commenced, I have seen the quality and I have no regret for recommending them to do this work. Also, we are flagging off section 2, that is, 82 kilometres, multiplied by 2, 164 kilometres at a total cost of N525 billion," the minister added.

He assured the governor that the road project will be completed on schedule, lauding him specifically for ensuring security in Kaduna state.

"You have got close to a trillion to complete this road, you are a very smart governor, I know the president trusts you in his heart so you have to give me the magic, so that I will tell the governors of the South-east to adopt your style.

"This 700 kilometres of roads will be completed under you, courtesy of our dear president. And not only that, it will be completed and it will be completed in concrete reinforced pavements," he stated.

Umahi also thanked the governor for uniting Kaduna State and taking everybody as one as well as working with the National Security Adviser (NSA) to ensure that residents sleep with their two eyes closed.

"Today, President Bola Tinubu is constructing roads that will last between 50 and 100 years. No maintenance roads...The worst is over and God is with us. He will take us to the promised land," the minister stressed.

Umahi assured Nigerians that the road would be completed within 14 months, adding that the quality of the road will be like the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway.

He said the president has added 11 kilometres to the 280 kilometres at the Kano section of the road, extending to the Aminu Kano International Airport, explaining that after terminating the contract with Julius Berger, the project had been re-awarded to the new firm with a proven track record.

He said that the president had directed that the reconstructed highway will have solar-powered lighting and close circuit TV surveillance throughout the stretch.

For his part, the governor, who represented President Bola Tinubu, said that when completed, the road would serve as a catalyst for economic growth, creating job opportunities and significantly enhancing the social, economic, cultural, and political landscape of Kaduna.

"It will also bolster security in the surrounding areas, ushering in a new wave of positive change for our people. As we embark on the reconstruction of the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano federal road, it is important to highlight that both direct and indirect jobs will be created, providing a tremendous boost to our local economies.

" I urge all communities that will benefit from this road project to extend their full cooperation to the contractors. Your collaboration is essential for the swift and successful completion of this vital infrastructure," Sani added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Infrastructure By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He described the road as a gateway to some northern states, noting that it is very vital to socio-economic activities in the north. According to the governor, the road is a major artery, linking the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) with over 12 states across the North-central, North-west, and North-east geo-political zones.

The governor lamented that the road had suffered neglect for several years, claiming lives and hurting economic growth, revealing that the road is the busiest in the north and second busiest in Nigeria, after the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Sani recalled that while serving as a senator, he pushed for the completion of the rehabilitation of the road by mobilising fellow lawmakers, organising a town hall meeting, and engaging directly with the president.