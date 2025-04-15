Nigeria: FG to Spend N777bn to Complete Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Highway

The Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi, has stated that the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano highway would gulp N777bn to be completed.

Speaking during the flag off of the road yesterday, the minister said the money would be used to complete 282 kilometres that are still remaining.

Recall that the contract for the road was awarded to Julius Berger in 2018 and was supposed to cost less than N155.7bn with a 36 months completion date.

But the cost rose to over N600 billion and 6 years after less than 50 per cent of the road had been completed, while the contract was jerked up to N1.5tn by the contractor, the government revoked it as it said it would only pay N740bn.

The event had the presence of the Kaduna State governor, Sen. Uba Sani, former governor of Kaduna State, Ramadan Yero and former senator representing Kaduna North Senatorial District at the eight senate, Suleiman Hunkuyi, among others.

Umahi stated the president has awarded the completion and reconstruction of "Section 1 and 3 for a total of 118km for a total sum of N252bn with 30 per cent been paid to Infiouest. The company is trusted and has the competent to do the work. The concrete road has commenced, I have seen the quality and have no regret for recommending them to do this work. Also, we are flagging off section 2, 82 kilometres, multiplied by 2, 164 kilometres at a total cost of 525bn."

He told the governor that "You have gotten close to a trillion to complete this road, you are a very smart governor, I know the president trusts you in his heart so you have to give me the magic, so that I will tell the governors of the South East to adopt your style.

"This 700 kilometres of roads will be completed under you, courtesy of our dear president. And not only that it will be completed, it will be completed in concrete reinforced pavements.

He also thanked the governor for uniting Kaduna State and taking everybody as one as well as working with the NSA to ensure that residents sleep with two eyes closed.

On his part, Governor Sani, who represented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said when completed, the road would serve as a catalyst for economic growth, creating job opportunities and significantly enhancing the social, economic, cultural and political landscape.

"It will also bolster security in the surrounding areas, ushering in a new wave of positive change for our people. As we embark on the reconstruction of the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Federal Road, it is important to highlight that both direct and indirect jobs will be created, providing a tremendous boost to our local economies. I urge all communities that will benefit from this road project to extend their full cooperation to the contractors. Your collaboration is essential for the swift and successful completion of this vital infrastructure."