Nigeria: Sokoto PDP Allege Squandering of LG Funds

14 April 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Leadership News

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto State has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration of mismanaging local government funds in the state.

The PDP chairman in the state, Hon. Bello Aliyu Goronyo, made the allegation during a meeting with PDP state, zonal, and local government executives at the party's secretariat in the state capital.

Goronyo expressed concern over what he described as the financial mismanagement of local government resources, stating that the councils in the state were "broke" and that funds meant for their development were being wasted by the current government.

According to the PDP chairman, this mismanagement was detrimental to the progress and welfare of local communities in the state.

The party also raised issues about the state of basic amenities under the leadership of Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, particularly the lack of potable drinking water in the state's capital.

Goronyo criticised the governor for failing to address this pressing need, which has left many residents of Sokoto metropolis without access to clean and safe drinking water.

Despite these challenges, Goronyo expressed confidence in the PDP's ability to reclaim the state in the 2027 gubernatorial elections.

He assured the party's supporters that the PDP would work hard to address the issues currently plaguing the state and provide a better alternative to the people of Sokoto.

The party remains hopeful that Sokoto residents will vote for change in the upcoming 2027 gubernatorial elections.

