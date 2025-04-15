Nigeria: Alleged N33.8bn Fraud - Why I Couldn't Write Confessional Statement During Investigation - Ex-Minister

A former minister of power, Saleh Mamman, has explained why he could not write a confessional statement during interrogation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) operatives.

Mamman is facing trial before Justice James Omotosho over the allegation of N33.8 billion fraud.

He told Justice Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja in a video clip played in the open court during a trial-within-trial to ascertain if the statements sought to be tendered by the EFCC were voluntarily obtained from the ex-minister.

The court had ordered that the video clip of the interview session conducted by the commission's officials during their investigation be played in the open court following the allegation that the ex-minister did not voluntarily make the statement.

Mamman's lawyer, Mr Femi Atteh, SAN, had opposed the application by the anti-graft agency's counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, to tender the statement in evidence, arguing that his client did not make the statement voluntarily.

The judge consequently ordered that the video clip be played to ascertain the argument's veracity.

During proceedings, the former minister, in the video, said after he came back from a foreign medical trip where he had surgery, he was confronted with the allegations of money laundering.

He said he was indisposed when asked if he could write a statement.

Mamman, who spoke in the Hausa Language during interrogation but was interpreted in the English Language by an interpreter of the court, said he honoured the commission's invitation despite his ill health.

"You know I am not strong," he said.He said he had surgery and that for about a month or two, he had been battling with the illness.

He said that was why he travelled.

When the officer asked where he travelled, Mamman said, "Saudi Arabia."

The operative further asked him how he was able to travel when his international passport was with the commission.

The ex-minister said the passport they had with them had since expired, and he had another one with which he used to travel.

He said if he had not travelled at the time, he would have died.

He also asked him if he could write again. Mamman said he could not, that he was even about to take his medication.

"My doctor warned me seriously; I am just managing myself. You know I'm doing things gradually. I just need to come and explain," Mamman was interpreted as saying.

The judge then granted leave to the EFCC's lawyer to ask the witness, Abubakar Kwaido, who interrogated Mamman in the video clip, some questions.

Oyedepo asked Kwaido to tell the court the name of the officer who later joined him during the interrogation.

"He is Shehu Usman Sambo, my superior," he said.

When he asked him who Mamman was referred to as a terrible liar in the video, he said, "Mustapha Abubakar Bida, the account manager for Mambilla Power Project."

Oyedepo asked if the ex-minister was coerced to make the statement as alleged, but the witness said it was untrue.

"No, I did not coerce the defendant to talk. I was just sitting down while he talked," he said.

"At the point when Mr Sambo came, did you threaten him with detention?" the lawyer asked.

"No, we did not. Even when Mr Sambo came, he was just asking if he could write," he responded.

Justice Omotosho adjourned the matter until April 14 for the continuation of the trial.