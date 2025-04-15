Nigeria: Nass Asked to Reject Bloggers Regulation Bill

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called on the National Assembly to reject a bill seeking to amend the Nigeria Data Protection Act of 2023 to regulate bloggers operating within Nigeria.

SERAP made the demand in a letter dated April 12, 2025, signed by its Deputy Director Kolawole Oluwadare and addressed to Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas.

The organisation urged Akpabio and Abbas to ensure that any amendments to the Nigeria Data Protection Act promote and protect the rights of bloggers and other journalists rather than infringe upon Nigerians' fundamental human rights.

SERAP also called for an end to unnecessary restrictions on Nigerians' online rights and Internet-based content.

The bill titled "A Bill for an Act to Amend the Nigeria Data Protection Act, 2023, to Mandate the Establishment of Physical Offices within the Territorial Boundaries of the Federal Republic of Nigeria by Social Media Platforms and for Related Matters" has already passed its first and second readings in the Senate.

It aims to regulate bloggers by requiring them to register in local offices and join recognised national associations for bloggers.

In the letter, SERAP stated that the bill is a blatant attempt to reintroduce the widely rejected social media bill through the back door.

The organisation warned that if passed, the bill could be used to ban major social media platforms--including Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, WhatsApp, YouTube, and TikTok--as well as independent bloggers if they do not establish and maintain physical offices in Nigeria within 30 days.

It maintained that lawmakers should not act as arbiters of truth in the public and political domain and that regulating bloggers and forcing them to associate would significantly chill freedom of expression and lead to censorship.

SERAP further emphasised that the bill could block Nigerians' access to social media platforms, violating fundamental rights. "In addition to infringing on the right to access information and digital technology, the proposed bill would severely hinder business operations in the country, as many businesses depend on foreign tools, services, and technologies.

The organisation pointed out that the bill could drive international tech companies out of the Nigerian market by requiring them to establish physical offices, violating the principle that the right to freedom of expression applies "regardless of frontiers.

SERAP stated, "If the National Assembly and its leadership do not withdraw this bill and should President Bola Tinubu assent to it, SERAP will consider appropriate legal action to challenge the legality of such a law and ensure it is not implemented in the public interest."

SERAP believes regulating bloggers may silence dissenting voices and stifle criticism of government policies. Authorities may also misuse the regulation to punish bloggers for peacefully exercising their human rights.

The proposed amendment is directed at bloggers living in Nigeria and abroad, potentially adversely affecting the freedom of expression of a wide range of individuals.

"The proposed amendment fails to comply with the Nigerian Constitution of 1999 (as amended) and international human rights treaties Nigeria is a party to. If passed, it would disproportionately impact unregistered bloggers operating within Nigeria.

"The amendment could violate rights to privacy, freedom of peaceful assembly, and freedom of association, as guaranteed by the Nigerian Constitution and international human rights standards.

"The bill is fundamentally incompatible with Nigeria's obligations to respect and uphold the right to freedom of opinion and expression, threatening to suppress essential expressive conduct vital to a democratic society.

"Overall, it poses significant barriers and risks for individuals, particularly journalists, human rights defenders, and civil society organisations critical of the government, ultimately undermining democracy and media freedom," SERAP stated.