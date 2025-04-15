Nigeria: Niger Establishes Oxygen Plant in Suleja General Hospital

14 April 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Leadership News

Niger State government is set to establish an oxygen plant in Suleja General Hospital with the help of Global Fund.

Leadership reports that the commissioner of secondary and tertiary health, Dr Bello Tukur, has announced that the Global Fund will soon donate an oxygen plant to Niger State.

During an inspection visit to the plant site at the General Hospital in Suleja, Dr Tukur, represented by the director of medical services and training, Dr Abubakar Usman Bosso, explained that the visit aimed to assess the project's progress.

He said the project would be commissioned by the health and social welfare minister, Dr Ali Pate, before being handed over to the state government.

The commissioner stressed that the plant would be the first of its kind owned by the state and operated by the donor for ten years.

"The success of this project is crucial, as it will not only serve the local community but will also generate revenue by supplying oxygen to both public and private hospitals in Niger State and neighbouring areas," he stated.

While emphasising the importance of the project, he observed gaps in the security of the building that would house the plant.

He also highlighted the state's responsibility to fuel the 150-litre, 800kva generator and connect the facility to the national grid, mentioning that they have contacted the Ministry of Power and Renewable Energy regarding the connection.

The medical director of Suleja General Hospital, Dr Adedokun A. Adebayo, expressed enthusiasm about the oxygen plant, noting that the hospital had previously had to procure oxygen from Maitama Hospital.

