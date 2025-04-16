Rwanda: Kagame Receives Message From Senegal President

President Paul Kagame on Tuesday, April 15, received a message from his Senegalese counterpart Bassirou Diomaye Faye.

The message was delivered by Yassine Fall, Senegal's Minister of African Integration and Foreign Affairs.

This afternoon at Urugwiro Village, President Kagame received Hon. @YassineFall, Senegal's Minister of African Integration and Foreign Affairs, who delivered a message on behalf of President Bassirou Diomaye Faye @PR_Diomaye. pic.twitter.com/mbZJXAKkty-- Presidency | Rwanda (@UrugwiroVillage) April 15, 2025

This followed a telephone discussion of two presidents on March 27, in which they exchanged insights on the progress made in advancing peace in the region, especially the EAC-SADC initiative on DR Congo crisis.

They two leaders also discussed bilateral cooperation between Rwanda and Senegal.

The two countries have several agreements across various sectors, including broadcasting, where Rwanda Broadcasting Agency (RBA) has partnered with Radio Television Senegalese (RTS).