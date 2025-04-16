Rwanda: Kagame Receives Message From Senegal President

15 April 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Moise M. Bahati

President Paul Kagame on Tuesday, April 15, received a message from his Senegalese counterpart Bassirou Diomaye Faye.

The message was delivered by Yassine Fall, Senegal's Minister of African Integration and Foreign Affairs.

This afternoon at Urugwiro Village, President Kagame received Hon. @YassineFall, Senegal's Minister of African Integration and Foreign Affairs, who delivered a message on behalf of President Bassirou Diomaye Faye @PR_Diomaye. pic.twitter.com/mbZJXAKkty-- Presidency | Rwanda (@UrugwiroVillage) April 15, 2025

This followed a telephone discussion of two presidents on March 27, in which they exchanged insights on the progress made in advancing peace in the region, especially the EAC-SADC initiative on DR Congo crisis.

They two leaders also discussed bilateral cooperation between Rwanda and Senegal.

The two countries have several agreements across various sectors, including broadcasting, where Rwanda Broadcasting Agency (RBA) has partnered with Radio Television Senegalese (RTS).

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.