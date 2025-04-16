Nigeria: Lassa Fever - Death Toll Rises to 127 - NCDC

NCDC stated that in the reporting week, six states--Ondo, Bauchi, Edo, Taraba, Ebonyi, and Gombe--accounted for 15 new cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has recorded 674 confirmed cases of Lassa fever and 127 deaths in 14 weeks.

This was disclosed in the centre's latest situation report, which was published on Tuesday.

The report noted that the deaths resulted in a case fatality rate of 18.8 per cent --a slight increase from the 18.5 per cent recorded during the same period in 2024.

Breakdown of cases

According to the report, NCDC recorded 4,025 suspected cases from January to 6 April.

The centre stated that the cases were across 18 states and 93 local government areas (LGAs), out of which 674 were confirmed.

In the reporting week, NCDC stated that six states--Ondo, Bauchi, Edo, Taraba, Ebonyi, and Gombe--accounted for 15 new cases and five deaths.

Of the 15 new cases, Ondo recorded (Five), Bauchi (Five), Edo (Two), Taraba (One), Ebonyi (One) and Gombe (One).

It added that Ondo, Bauchi, and Edo States remain the most affected, contributing 71 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Of the 71 per cent, Ondo accounted for 30 per cent, while Bauchi and Edo contributed 25 per cent and 16 per cent, respectively.

The NCDC report noted that young adults aged 21 to 30 years are the most affected demographic, a situation attributed to poor awareness, unsanitary conditions, and the high cost of treatment.

Ongoing response

To combat the outbreak, the NCDC said it has deployed its rapid response teams to high-burden states and has activated a multi-sectoral Incident Management System (IMS).

Medical supplies, including personal protective equipment and antiviral drugs, have been distributed to treatment centres.

The centre reported that no new infections among health workers were recorded in the past week, a positive development given the risks faced by frontline responders.

While calling for vigilance, the NCDC urged Nigerians to remain conscious and adhere to preventive measures.

The centre also advised citizens to avoid contact with rodents, maintain clean environments, and promptly seek medical attention if symptoms such as fever, headache, or unexplained bleeding occur.

It noted that the fight against Lassa fever requires collective responsibility, calling on everyone to take preventive measures.

As the outbreak persists, the NCDC reiterated its commitment to mitigating its impact while calling for improved public health awareness and sanitation practices nationwide.

About Lassa fever

Lassa fever is an acute viral hemorrhagic illness transmitted to humans through contact with food or household items contaminated by infected rodents or persons.

Symptoms of Lassa fever include fever, headache, sore throat, general body weakness, cough, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, muscle pains, and chest pain. In severe cases, it can cause unexplained bleeding from the ears, eyes, nose, mouth, and other body openings.