Nigeria: Tinubu Well-Positioned for Another Term in Office, Says Okotete

Former National Women Leader, of the All Progressives Congress, Hon. Stella Okotete, has reaffirmed her steadfast loyalty and unwavering commitment to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and APC, expressing resolute solidarity as the nation looks ahead to 2027.

Hon. Okotete said as the political landscape begins to stir in anticipation of the next electoral cycle, she remains optimistic and unshaken in her belief that President Tinubu was well-positioned to secure a second term in office. She confidently asserted that a victory for the president in 2027 was not just likely but inevitable, given his commendable performance so far.

According to her, President Tinubu's administration has delivered significantly on people-oriented governance and infrastructural development, placing him leagues ahead of any potential contender. His transformative leadership, she emphasized, has touched all corners of the nation, reinforcing the public's confidence in his capability to continue steering Nigeria toward greater progress.

Hon. Okotete, currently serving as the Executive Director of Nexim Bank, highlighted her longstanding relationship with the president, which dates back to 2016. She proudly acknowledged President Tinubu as her mentor, under whose guidance she has flourished both politically and professionally.

She further called on members of opposition parties to set aside partisan interests and unite behind the president in the spirit of national development. According to her, supporting the actualization of the administration's campaign promises is a collective responsibility, and with continued prayers and national backing, the best from President Tinubu is yet to come.

"This is where I belong... 4+4," she declared, signaling not only her personal allegiance but also a rallying cry for continued unity and progress under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.