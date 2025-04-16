Nigerian Govt Declares Two Days As Public Holidays for Easter 2025

16 April 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Federal Government has declared 18 and 21 April as public holidays to enable Christians celebrate this year's Easter.

This is contained in a statement by the Ministry of Interior's Permanent Secretary, Magdalene Ajani, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Mrs Ajani said that the public holidays were to mark the celebrations of Good Friday and Easter Monday, respectively.

She acknowledged that the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo extended his heartfelt congratulations to Christians across the country on the joyous Easter festivities.

Mr Tunji-Ojo emphasised the importance of embodying the virtues of the sacrifice and love displayed by Jesus Christ, having to die for the redemption of man.

He called on Nigerians to use the Easter holiday period to pray for the peace, unity, and stability of the nation.

The minister further reassured citizens of President Bola Tinubu's unwavering commitment to the Renewed Hope Agenda, which seeks to foster national growth and development.

Mr Tunji-Ojo encouraged Nigerians to extend love and goodwill to their neighbours through acts of kindness and generosity.

The Minister wished all Christians a blissful Easter celebration as he extended warm holiday greetings to all citizens.

(NAN)

