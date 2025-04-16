Nigeria: New Animal Feed Policy to Drive National Herd Growth to 398.9m Heads - Govt

The federal government yesterday hinted at plans to double the national herd to 398.9 million heads by 2035 through the implementation of the newly developed National Animal Feeds and Fodder Policy (NAFFP).

Minister of livestock development, Idi Maiha, stated this during the stakeholders meeting to validate the draft NAFFP document in Abuja.

The minister described the policy as a critical step toward transforming the livestock sector into a major contributor to national food security, rural livelihoods and economic growth.

He noted that the livestock sector's contribution to GDP is projected to grow from $32 billion to $74 billion by 2035, with feed and fodder development identified as a key driver.

"Animal feeds and fodder are the lifeblood of any sustainable livestock production system, this policy provides a comprehensive framework for improving feed and fodder production, encouraging investment, supporting research, ensuring quality standards, and enhancing stakeholder coordination."

A structured policy in the feed and fodder sub-sector both in production, supply and market access and investment is instrumental in the drive by the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development to double our national herd to 398.9 million heads". He said,

The minister also commended the collaboration between technical experts, public institutions, private actors, farmer associations, and development partners in drafting the document. He urged stakeholders to actively engage in shaping a practical and implementable policy.

Winnie Lai Solarin, Director of ruminants and monogastric development at the ministry who provided key insights into the contents of the policy, emphasised that feed and fodder account for over 70 percent of animal production costs and have long been a source of conflict, particularly in farmer-herder clashes.

"This document will guide the production, processing, marketing, and utilization of feed and fodder in Nigeria, It addresses market structure, legal frameworks, land tenure issues, monitoring mechanisms, and stakeholder responsibilities to create a holistic and actionable strategy, " Solarin said.

President of the Nigeria feed and fodder multi-stakeholders platform, Professor Maikano Ari, highlighted the importance of private sector participation and data-driven interventions in advancing the policy's objectives.

He stressed that Nigeria has a rich and diverse ecological landscape capable of supporting abundant pasture and fodder production, which, if developed, could significantly reduce the ongoing crises linked to resource-based conflicts.

"We cannot continue to depend solely on government. Private investment is crucial, feed and fodder are at the center of Nigeria's agricultural challenges, and this policy addresses these issues head-on.

This policy recognises the need for business-to-business relationships and targeted investments in grass production and reserve rehabilitation," Ari said.