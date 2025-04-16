The Assets Recovery and Property Retrieval Task Force (AREPT) has summoned Madam Nora Finda Bundoo, the former Chief of Protocol at the Executive Mansion, in connection with a sweeping investigation into alleged financial and economic crimes involving a corporate entity known as the Anita Group of Companies and its subsidiary, Gracious Ride.

In a formal communication dated April 14, 2025, and signed by John Gbilee Shite, Head of Investigation and Intelligence at AREPT, Madam Bundoo is being invited for questioning over her alleged involvement in a series of grave offenses, including conflict of interest, theft of property, misapplication of public funds, economic sabotage, and money laundering.

According to the letter, records in the possession of AREPT allegedly link Madam Bundoo to the corporate documents of the Anita Group and Gracious Ride during her tenure as Chief of Protocol at the Executive Mansion, Ministry of State. Investigators say she allegedly affixed her name, signature, and identity to official documents of the company, which is currently at the center of a probe into suspicious acquisitions and financial transactions.

One of the major red flags in the investigation includes the reported acquisition of several Suzuki vehicles under the Gracious Ride transport service, which authorities suspect were obtained through unlawful means.

The investigation is being carried out under Executive Order #145, which is a renewal of Executive Order #126, issued by the President of Liberia. This legal mandate empowers AREPT to trace, identify, and recover stolen and suspicious assets - both liquid and fixed - allegedly misappropriated by former and current officials of the Government of Liberia.

"In view of the allegations and in accordance with our statutory mandate, Madam Bundoo is hereby invited for questioning," the communication stated. She is requested to appear at the Assets Recovery Task Force head office located at the Golden Key Compound, King Gray, Paynesville City, on Thursday, April 17, 2025, at 2:30 PM, accompanied by her legal counsel.

The letter concluded with a call for cooperation, stating, "We anticipate your cooperation as we strive to promote transparency and integrity for the Government of the Republic of Liberia."

Efforts to contact Madam Bundoo for comment proved unsuccessful up to press time.

The summons was approved by Cllr. Edwin Kla Martin, Chairman of the Assets Recovery and Property Retrieval Task Force, who previously served as Chairman of the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission and is widely regarded for his aggressive anti-graft campaigns.

The unfolding investigation signals a strong message from the administration about its commitment to cracking down on corruption and reclaiming state resources allegedly misused or illicitly obtained by individuals in positions of public trust.

It can be recalled that Gracious Ride Incorporated of former President Weah's Chief of Protocol, Nora Finda Bundoo, took legal action against the Asset Recovery Taskforce, led by Cllr. Edwin Kla Martin, which was established by President Joseph Boakai.

During that time, citizens stood and witnessed the parking of several vehicles belonging to the former protocol officer including the former Police Inspector General, Col. Patrick Sudue, where a team of Assets Recovery members were seen requesting the documents of those vehicles.

The Assets Recovery Taskforce, which was ordered by the Liberian leader to focus solely on retrieving government stolen Assets during the tenure of former President George Weah, has now been accused by many Liberians of conducting a Witch-Hunt process, with many commenting that the process excludes the tenure of former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, during which President Joseph Boakai served as Vice President.

The approach which many Liberians described as selective, raised concerns about the fairness and impartiality of the Asset Recovery Taskforce. Though the move, according to the Liberian chief executive during his declaration, is in a positive mind set, pundits are also interpreting this to be a witch-hunt.

The Boakai- Koung administration has struggled their way to operate since they took over the affairs of the state back in January, 22, 2024, with many offices having been looted by officials of the erstwhile Weah government.

But in the early afternoon hours of Thursday, March 28, 2024, a Writ of Prohibition was filed by Gracious Ride Incorporated, highlighting the need for transparency and accountability in the fight against corruption.

The writ from the court states "By directive of His honor Yusuf D. Kaba, associate justice presiding in chambers; you are hereby cited to a conference with His honor on Monday, April 1, 2024 at the hour of 11:00am, in connection with the above captioned case. Meanwhile, you are ordered to release all vehicles seized and stay all seizure pending the outcome of the conference".

It also seeks the need that allegations of corruption be thoroughly investigated, regardless of the political affiliations of those involved.

At the same time, lawyers representing Gracious Ride on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, told the Supreme Court of Liberia that President Boakai's Executive Order 126 creating the Assets Recovery Team undermines several provisions of the 1986 Liberian Constitution.

Cllr. Wilkins Wright cited Articles 89, 34, and 3, saying that President Boakai's action usurped the functions of the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) that was created by the National Legislature to carry out such a mandate.

Cllr. Wright explained that, though Article 5 of the Constitution gives the President the authority to promulgate Orders, such constitutional power does not authorize him to exercise such authority.

Cllr. Wright maintained that, under the law, the Constitution stands supreme under judicial review, stressing that the Court can strike down legislation.