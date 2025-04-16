Liberia: Rwandan Envoy Shares Emotional Reflection On Genocide

Rwanda's Ambassador to Liberia, Rosemary Mbabazi, was caught up deep emotional moment when she broke down in tears as she recalled the harrowing memories of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi ethnic group.

During a media engagement, held at the One UN House in Monrovia, ahead of the 31st anniversary commemoration of the genocide -- an event that brought together hundreds of Liberians and international dignitaries on Tuesday, April 15, at the Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf Ministerial Complex in Congo Town -- Amb. Mbabazi could not hold back her feelings.

As she addressed the media, Mbabazi painted a chilling picture of the horrors she witnessed during the genocide, where over 800,000 people were brutally slaughtered in just 100 days.

"If you see the video, you will see dead bodies all over the streets, and dogs eating them," she said, her voice unsteady with emotion. "People of value were treated like animals."

She emphasized that the genocide was not a natural eruption of violence, but rather the result of decades of ethnic discrimination and orchestrated hatred, which had been building since as far back as 1959.

"The 1994 genocide was the culmination of systematic oppression--targeted killings in 1959, 1963, 1973, and the early 1990s. It was a planned catastrophe," she stated. "Never again should Rwanda return to that dark chapter of our history."

About 85% of Rwandans are Hutus but the Tutsi minority had long dominated the country. In 1959, the Hutus overthrew the Tutsi monarchy and tens of thousands of Tutsis fled to neighboring countries, including Uganda.

Rwanda's Path to Rebirth

Despite the darkness of its past, Rwanda has emerged as a beacon of resilience and renewal. Ambassador Mbabazi highlighted the nation's remarkable transformation under current President Paul Kagame, attributing the success to self-reliance and homegrown solutions. "While external help is important, we realized that the solutions must first come from within," she noted.

Today, Rwanda's post-genocide recovery is reflected in its strong economic performance, with an average GDP growth rate of about 8%, as well as substantial progress in healthcare, education, infrastructure, and governance. But perhaps the most extraordinary achievement is the country's commitment to national reconciliation.

"Hutu, Tutsi, now live together in peace," the ambassador explained. "Perpetrators have returned to their communities, and many have reconciled with survivors' families. The children of perpetrators are not blamed for the sins of their parents. Everyone is given equal opportunity to thrive."

She went on to describe how some former perpetrators now lead civil society organizations focused on healing, while survivors receive support through reintegration initiatives and inclusive community programs.

A Salute to Liberia's Progress

Ambassador Mbabazi also praised Liberia's own journey of recovery following its 15-year civil war, drawing parallels between the two nations.

"Liberia is doing an amazing job in reconciliation. I see strong commitment from the current leadership to deliver for its citizens," she said. "Yours was 15 years of war; ours was five. Yet look at your progress."

She highlighted Liberia's achievements in areas such as health, education, agriculture, and national security, and celebrated the strengthening ties between the two nations. Over 4,000 Liberian students, she revealed, are currently studying at Rwandan universities--a testament to the growing academic and diplomatic bonds.

Rwanda Backs Liberia's UN Security Council Bid

Concluding her remarks on a diplomatic note, Ambassador Mbabazi reaffirmed Rwanda's support for Liberia's bid for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council. "Diplomatically, we depend on one another," she said. "Rwanda supports Liberia's candidacy and stands ready to collaborate in promoting global peace and security."

From personal pain to national triumph, and from shared struggles to mutual support, Ambassador Mbabazi's message resonated not just as a reflection on Rwanda's past--but as a call for unity, healing, and global cooperation in shaping a more peaceful future.