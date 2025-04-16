Liberia: UNDP Liberia Electoral Support Project Promotes Inclusive Participation Ahead of the Nimba County Senatorial By-Election

Monrovia — On April 10, the National Elections Commission, in collaboration with the UNDP and UN Women under the Liberia Electoral Support Project (LESP) conducted a two-day dialogue on women's political participation and the inclusion of youth and persons with disabilities in the electoral process in Ganta, Nimba County.

Over 50 participants from women's rights groups, youth associations, community-based organizations, faith-based groups, and organizations supporting persons with disabilities participated in the activity organized by UNDP and UN Women, funded by the European Union, Irish Aid, and Sweden.

NEC Commissioner Josephine Gaye emphasized that expanding the electorate goes beyond simply increasing numbers; it is also about promoting inclusion, equity, and ensuring that every Liberian, regardless of gender, can fully participate in the democratic process.

She stated, "Through voter education and outreach, the NEC is helping women not only to register and cast their ballots but also to find their voice."

Marie-Paule Neuville, Program Officer, Governance and Democracy at the European Union Delegation, assured that the EU remains a strong partner in promoting democratic participation and inclusive governance in Liberia.

"The EU is proud to support initiatives that strengthen civic engagement, deepen trust in electoral institutions, and promote peaceful and inclusive participation," she stated.

The dialogue aimed to enhance the participation of women, youth, and persons with disabilities in the electoral process and to promote inclusive civic engagement during and beyond the elections.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Nenlay G. Doe, the Coordinator of the National Union of Organizations of the Disabled (NUOD) in Nimba County, stressed the importance of making polling stations easily accessible for persons with disabilities.

She praised the past efforts by the NEC to make sure that voter registration centers were accessible for individuals with disabilities and urged the Commission to maintain this accessibility for polling places during the upcoming by-election.

The dialogue also aimed to empower underrepresented groups to engage in discussions within their communities regarding electoral and political themes, helping to increase awareness of electoral rights and the NEC's commitment to inclusive practices through its Gender and Social Inclusion Policy.

Participants gained practical knowledge and tools to advocate for women's leadership, promote inclusion, and lead community-level dialogues that encourage civic participation.

This activity is part of the #IncludeDoNotExclude civic and voter education campaign, which was launched on March 28, 2025, and contributes to LESP's broader objective of strengthening electoral integrity, inclusion, and transparency.

The UNDP Liberia Electoral Support Project (LESP) is co-funded by the European Union, Irish Aid the Embassy of Sweden and UNDP, and implemented in partnership with the NEC, UN Women and the Netherlands Institute for Multi-Party Democracy. It aims to support national institutions and processes in promoting a more inclusive, participatory, and accountable democracy in Liberia.