Nigeria: Three Feared Drowned As Boat Capsizes in Niger

Minna — Search and rescue operations have continued for three men said to have been drowned while traveling on the River Niger last week in Niger State.

Scores of bags of perishable goods were also said to have been sunk in the river as a result of the same accident.

Local divers from both Pogi town of Kogi State and Sogun in Niger State have been searching unsuccessfully for the remains of the men and their goods

It was said that the men were conveying the goods to the markets for sale before the accident occurred.

The Director-General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Dr. Ibrahim Hussain, when contacted, said though the agency had got the information about the accident, the details are still very sketchy, promising to issue a statement on it soon.

Hussaini advised commuters by boat to always be security conscious, and avoid overloading their boats.