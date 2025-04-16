Liberia: Nimba's Edith Gongloe-Weh Started a Movement. Can She Become Senator of Nimba County?

opinion

This month marks four months since the passing of Liberia's formidable former warlord and influential politician, Prince Yormie Johnson, famously known as "The Godfather of Nimba." Serving as Senator for Nimba County from 2006 to 2024, he played a pivotal role in making the county the most politically divisive region in its recent history.

Since Liberia's return to voting in 2005, the legislative elections in Nimba County have been largely shaped by Johnson and his network of allies. With a reputation for his controversial past and unparalleled political power, Senator Johnson forged a legacy that profoundly influenced Nimba's position in national politics. His authority was seldom questioned, and his impact was felt across the county.

As the people of Nimba prepare to head to the polls to choose his successor, they stand at a crossroads, hopeful for a transformative new era that can redefine the county's political landscape and restore unity.

Women's groups in Nimba County and across the nation are fervently uniting in support of Madam Edith Gongloe-Weh, the former Superintendent of Nimba County, as she seeks election to the Senate. Their enthusiastic campaign is not only gaining traction but is also capturing widespread attention and generating momentum. These committed organizations have publicly endorsed Madam Gongloe-Weh and are actively engaging in fundraising efforts to bolster her campaign, compellingly advocating for the necessity of enhanced geographic and gender representation in the Senate, as well as within the broader context of Nimba County.

Recent polls and surveys conducted within Nimba County reflect a promising outlook for Madam Edith Gongloe-Weh's election on April 22, revealing that a significant portion of the electorate supports her vision. With her extensive background as a former Superintendent, she possesses a deep understanding of the county's unique administrative challenges and developmental needs. Her leadership experience equips her with the skills to navigate the complexities of governance and drive meaningful progress. Now is the critical moment for change, and Madam Gongloe-Weh stands ready to lead us toward a more equitable and prosperous future for all residents of Nimba County.

Competition, however, remains stiff, even with Edith's rivals burdened by substantial baggage. The foremost contender is Samuel Kogar, the influential Representative for Nimba County District #5, aligned with the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR) and the ruling Unity Party. Kogar's party played a pivotal role in elevating Liberia's current Vice President, Jeremiah Koung, and was instrumental in Boakai's landmark victory in 2023. Viewed by many as the candidate to beat, he navigates a landscape marred by controversies related to his leadership in the House of Representatives, which have fueled ongoing divisions within the body.

Kogar, a relative of the late Senator Prince Johnson, is positioning himself as the rightful heir and "godfather of Nimba." He strategically references the traditional rites performed at Johnson's funeral to assert his legitimacy, while also leveraging gender dynamics to his advantage. Unlike Prince Yormie Johnson, the original "godfather of Nimba," who endorsed Ellen Johnson Sirleaf--the first woman to ascend to the presidency in Liberia--Kogar asserts that, as per traditional beliefs, "if a Zoe dies, particularly as a man, his replacement can only be a man." This rhetoric not only underscores his commitment to heritage but also strengthens his claim to leadership within the region.

Both the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR) and the Unity Party (UP) possess substantial resources and strategic organizational structures in Nimba County that could significantly influence the election's outcome. However, Edith Gongloe-Weh and her movement are adopting a grassroots approach by actively engaging women voters to rally support and sway the electoral results in their favor.

Gongloe-Weh's core promises of inclusion and accountability have struck a chord with voters across diverse demographics, fostering a strong sense of community and empowerment among her supporters. This renewed enthusiasm has transformed her campaign from what was once perceived as lackluster into a vibrant movement, capturing the attention and commitment of the electorate. As a result, her candidacy is not just a political campaign; it is becoming a beacon of hope for those seeking genuine representation and change in their communities.

Numerous endorsements that have ruffled feathers in the political establishment have followed, galvanizing support for Madam Edith Gongloe-Weh, a formidable candidate in the upcoming Nimba County senatorial by-election. Alexander Cummings, the influential political leader of the Alternative National Congress (ANC), has officially endorsed Gongloe-Weh, emphasizing her unique qualifications and capabilities. "We believe she is the best candidate to honor and advance the legacy of the late Senator Prince Johnson," Cummings proclaimed. "The ANC is prepared to mobilize all resources necessary to ensure her victory in this election, as we have full confidence in her integrity and dedication to serving the people of Nimba County."

Compounding this momentum, her brother, Counselor Tiawan Gongloe, who leads the Liberia People's Party (LPP), has equally pledged his support, further solidifying her position within the political arena. The LPP stands alongside her, reinforcing that this is a united front striving for positive change in Nimba County.

In a groundbreaking effort, a coalition of women from diverse backgrounds throughout Liberia has initiated the inspiring nationwide campaign--#SheDeservesASeat--advocating for Edith Gongloe-Weh as the only female candidate in this critical election. "We are women from every corner of Liberia--whether from bustling towns, quiet villages, busy markets, or government ministries," the coalition passionately states. "Today, we come together as one voice to declare: Edith Gongloe-Weh not only deserves a seat at the table; she embodies the hope and empowerment for all women in our nation." This campaign seeks to highlight the importance of female representation in governance and to ensure that women's voices are heard and valued in the political discourse.

Edith Gongole-Weh's supporters passionately say that she has brought an unfussy style to leadership in Nimba County that downplays the privileges of power and has done away with political "godfatherism", in which an individual handpicks an often less influential leadership candidate to exert influence over them, an entrenched concept in Nimbian politics.

During her tenure as Superintendent, Edith Gongloe-Weh spearheaded an ambitious public infrastructure initiative with the assistance of the central government that significantly improved roads, healthcare facilities, and educational institutions, demonstrating her commitment to community development. Her substantial investments in primary healthcare and education in Nimba County have not only enhanced access to vital services but have also empowered local communities through increased resources and opportunities for growth. Her candidacy has sparked an invigorating sense of hope among the electorate, particularly among young women who, despite representing the largest demographic in Nimba, have historically been sidelined in political decision-making processes.

In stark contrast to her vision, many voters view Samuel Kogar and Vice President Jeremiah Koung--who is actively campaigning on Kogar's behalf--as entrenched career politicians who epitomize the status quo. They are seen as perpetuating the very conditions that have stifled economic prosperity and social cohesion in Nimba County. To a growing number of young people, Edith Gongloe-Weh embodies the promise of an inspiring new direction for a country desperately seeking renewal and progress.

Although Edith enjoys a rock star reception as she criss-crosses Nimba, often engaging with multiple communities in a single day, the path to victory is fraught with challenges. The pervasive use of cash inducements in local politics presents a formidable obstacle that conflicts sharply with Edith's well-documented reputation for frugality and integrity.

In a county often characterized by disunity and political confusion, Edith Gongloe-Weh emerges as a rare and principled politician. Her presence serves as a beacon of hope for Liberian women most especially in male-dominated Nimba county, symbolizing the possibility of genuine change and empowerment. Her vision resonates deeply with those eager to break free from the shackles of traditional politics and build a brighter, more inclusive future for all. I rest my pen.