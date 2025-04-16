Nigeria: Spires 5-Aside Season 2 - 40 Teams to Battle for Ultimate Prize

All is set for the much-anticipated Spires 5-Aside Naija Street Soccer Tournament Season 2. Forty accredited teams across the five divisions in Lagos will lock-horns in the preliminary stages of the tournament.

The draws for the divisional stages was held in Lagos on Monday with representatives of the respective participating teams on hand to witness the process.

Members of the media led by some members of the Guild of Sports Editors were also in attendance at the ceremony held at the CIBN building in Victoria Island.

Hostilities will get on the way on Saturday April 19th at the Ikeja division. Wasola FC will file out against African Future Stars. Useful Youth FC will lock-horns with Soccer Gems.

On Sunday April 20th, it will be Ballers FA vs Amsterdam FA, while Divinely Blessed FC will square up against Blood and Sand FC.

In his remarks, convener of the Spires 5-Aside Tourney, Dr. Bankole Allibay, said each of the participating teams will receive the sum of N100,000 in the divisional stages an upgrade from the N50,000 paid in the maiden season. Bankole also emphasized on the need for discipline among the coaches, players, team coordinators and fans during and after each matchdays.

In his words: "On our part as organisers we have done everything necessary to ensure we have near perfect campaign, we have made a few changes from what was obtainable in Season 1 like the age limit at 21 for the players, increase prize money across board and other welfare arrangements for the teams".

The Tournament's Director, Mr. Akin Eshilokun, said all set for the Saturday April 19th Kick-off date in the Ikeja division.

"We have everything in place as we speak, we are working closely with the Lagos State Football Association, the state's referees association, and the respective divisional football associations. I am confident we are going to have another great season across board," Akin stated.

Three teams will qualify from each of the five divisions, while the overall best loser across the divisions will join the 15 qualified teams for a group stage tournament of 16 teams.

White Tigers FC defeated All Saints football club to emerge champions of the maiden edition of the Spires 5-Aside Naija Street Soccer Tournament in 2024. The winner of this year's tournament will receive a prize money of N10m among other benefits.