Nigeria: Firefighters Avert Diesel Tanker Fire Outbreak in Kwara

The swift intervention of men from the Kwara State Fire Service on Wednesday averted what could have been a major tanker fire along the Ilorin--Jebba expressway.

LEADERSHIP gathered that an accident involving an articulated truck and a diesel tanker with a capacity of 45,000 litres occurred at the Shao community's junction along the Ilorin--Jebba expressway.

It was gathered that the tanker with registration number T-16758LA conveying diesel had a head-on collision with a stationary truck parked by the roadside.

A statement signed by the spokesperson of Kwara State Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle, said that the impact of the head-on collision of the two vehicles damaged the tanker's compressed air tank and airlines, resulting in brake failure.

"The situation was further complicated by road construction on the opposite lane, which had forced all vehicles to share a single route, making manoeuvring difficult, especially with an obstructing parked truck," the statement said.

It added:" Firefighters from the Kwara State Fire Service acted swiftly to prevent a fire outbreak by thoroughly wetting the accident scene and the affected tanker.

"The collaborative efforts of security agencies, including the Nigeria Police, NSCDC, FRSC, and KWATMA, ensured order and safety at the scene.

"Through coordinated efforts, the diesel was safely trans-loaded into an empty tanker with registration number AAA-527YA, using the siphoning method, while security personnel maintained a vigilant presence to ensure safety at the scene.

"The director of the Kwara State Fire Service extended his appreciation to the Nigeria Police, NSCDC, FRSC, and KWATMA for their vital support, which enabled the Fire Service to perform its duties efficiently and without obstruction."