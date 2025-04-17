Nigeria: Tinubu Says Superhighway Project to End Infrastructure Marginalization in South-East

Abakaliki — ... as he flags-off the Ebonyi section of the project

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said that the era of isolation, marginalisation, and infrastructural neglect is giving way to an era of transformation, inclusion, and nationwide accessibility.

The President said that the critical section of a 118.85 kilometres superhighway is a project that promises to change the face of infrastructure across the South-East, North-Central and South-South regions of Nigeria.

Tinubu, who was represented by the Ebonyi State governor, Chief Francis Nwifuru, during the flag-off of the project at Afikpo in Ebonyi State, said that the project will be a quality road that will last for many years.

"And I'm very much confident in the calibre of people that are handling this project as the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. And I'm also very committed to completing this project. Because with the kind of mobilisation, I see here today, we may not have any hitches"

Nwifuru, who addressed the crowd as the governor of the state said:. "Today is not just about the flagging off of a road construction project, it is a day that history will remember as a defining moment in our collective journey toward progress, connectivity, and national integration.

"We are gathered here on the soils of Ebonyi State to witness the take-off of a This initiative is not merely a civil engineering task. This corridor, which begins here in our dear state from the serene banks of Ndibe Beach in Afikpo Local Government Area traverses Ukwuachi-Mbeke Ishieke, Ebonyi Local Government Area and proceeds into Benue State -- is part of a larger, ambitious highway system that links the Enugu-Abakaliki/Ogoja Highway through Benue, Kogi, Nassarawa, to the very heart of Nigeria's capital, the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. The project's extension into Cross River State, through Odukpani to Calabar, solidifies its importance not just regionally but nationally.

"This effort is being championed by one of the brightest minds in Nigeria's political and engineering spheres, a man whose footprints of development are deeply etched into the foundation of our dear Ebonyi State -- the Honourable Minister of Works, Senator Engineer David Nweze Umahi, a true son of the soil. His legacy as a builder of roads, bridges, and lives speaks volumes, and today, he continues that legacy on a national scale.

"We are immensely proud of you, sir. Senator Umahi, your visionary leadership, unyielding patriotism, and commitment to excellence are what brought us here today. You saw the strategic importance of this route -- not only to reduce travel time, not only to open access to markets, not only to ease the movement of goods and services -- but to reconnect the Nigerian people in a deeper, more fundamental way.

"For us as a State, this project is especially significant. We are a landlocked state with vast potential in agriculture, solid minerals, and trade. For years, our progress has been slowed down by poor connectivity with other States But today, we break that barrier. With this flagship road construction, we are writing a new chapter -- one of progress, prosperity, and integration.

"And as Governor of Ebonyi State, I say this without reservation: this project is a game-changer. For our farmers, it means faster access to regional and national markets. For our traders, it means reduced cost of transportation. For our students, it means more secure and accessible roads to institutions across state borders. For our youth, it means employment. For our local economy, it means growth.The multiplier effect of this road is immeasurable. It is an artery that will pump vitality into the socio-economic organs of not just Ebonyi, but Benue, Kogi, Nassarawa, Cross River, and the FCT.

"I wish to use this medium to extend Ebonyi State's full support to the Federal Ministry of Works, the contractors, consultants, and the entire project management team. Let me assure that we will provide maximum cooperation at all levels from government ministries, to local government authorities, to our revered traditional institutions and community leaders and town unions.We will not allow this golden opportunity to be undermined. We will secure it, protect it, and own it because this road belongs to all of us.

The Minister of works Chief David Umahi who describe the project lifeline for the country and called for total support and protection of the project.

Representative of the President and governor of Ebonyi State who accompanied by the Minister to flag of the project.