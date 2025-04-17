Nigeria, Niger Move to Strengthen Bilateral Ties, Security Cooperation

Nigeria and Niger Republic have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties, with a focus on economic cooperation, regional security, and joint infrastructure projects.

In a statement on Wednesday, signed by Nigeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, and his Nigerien counterpart, Mr. Bakary Yaou Sangaré, both parties emphasized the importance of revitalising the Nigeria-Niger Joint Commission (NNJC) to address common challenges and deepen relations.

The statement followed a working visit by Tuggar to Niamey on April 16, 2025, where he was warmly received by Sangaré in what was described as a "spirit of brotherhood."

According to the statement, both countries pledged cooperation in areas such as cross-border trade, energy, rail development, the Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline, and security coordination along their borders.

Tuggar said, "The terrorist threats along our shared borders remain a serious obstacle to progress.

"We have resolved to intensify cooperation through our defense ministries to safeguard our people."

Sangaré, on his part, commended the long-standing ties between both nations.

He said, "Niger and Nigeria are not just neighbours, we are brothers. Our peoples deserve peace, development, and prosperity."

Both ministers also agreed to establish a Joint Consultative Forum to address shared concerns, and committed to increasing exchanges at all levels.