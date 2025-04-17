Senegal: Journalists Arrested in Senegal As Prime Minister Announces 'Zero Tolerance' for False News

Dakar — The Committee to Protect Journalists calls on Senegalese authorities to stop the legal harassment of journalists and to deliver on President Bassirou Diomaye Diakhar Faye's promise to decriminalize press offenses.

A Dakar court judge charged Zik Fm editor-in-chief Simon Pierre Faye with spreading false news on April 14 and released him under judicial control. On the same day, the Dakar gendarmerie questioned for several hours online broadcaster Source A TV's journalists Omar Ndiaye and Fatima Coulibaly, and freelance news commentator Abdou Nguer, over their comments on the death of a local official. Nguer's lawyer told local media that the gendarmes detained the journalist on false news charges related to a TikTok post that does not belong to him. The post called for an autopsy of the official. Ndiaye and Coulibaly were released without charges.

"Senegalese authorities must drop all charges against journalist Simon Pierre Faye, release news commentator Abdou Nguer, and end their judicial harassment of journalists," said Moussa Ngom, CPJ's Francophone Africa Representative. "Authorities should instead focus their efforts on advancing promised reforms to decriminalize press offenses."

Police arrested Faye on April 10 for a post on his outlet's Facebook page, later deleted, republishing another article on the alleged distrust of President Faye's leadership.

Responding to a parliamentarian's question about Faye's detention, Senegalese Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko said that "penal policy will now be zero tolerance" for spreading "false news."

CPJ has documented detentions of Senegalese journalists on false news charges, an offense punishable by one to three years in prison. In his campaign, President Faye promised to replace imprisonment for press offenses with fines.

Separately, on April 13, police and gendarmes stopped and questioned Al Jazeera Qatar journalist Nicolas Haque and his camera operator, Magali Rochat, upon their arrival in the southern Ziguinchor city, where they sought to report on the return of people displaced by the region's conflict. The journalists were sent back to Dakar the day after, Haque told CPJ.

CPJ's email to the government's information and communications office was not answered.