West Africa: MP Sues Metro TV, Party Communicator for Over U.S.$600,000

press release

The Member of Parliament for Sekondi in Ghana's Western Region, Blay Nyameke Armah, has filed a defamation suit against Accra-based Metro TV, its owners Ignite Media and the Jospong Group, and New Patriotic Party communicator Lawuratu Musah-Saaka, demanding GHC10,000,000 (USD 642,678) in damages.

The lawsuit, filed at the High Court, stems from comments made by Musah-Saaka on the Good Morning Ghana programme aired on Metro TV on April 7, 2025. During the discussion, she alleged that the MP, Hon. Armah, was involved in a major drug trafficking case. She also claimed that the MP was in possession of 3,000 kilograms (3.3 tonnes) of cocaine, with an estimated value of $350 million. Musah-Saaka also claimed that the MP is a "cocaine kingpin."

Hon. Armah has described the allegations as baseless, defamatory, and made with malicious intent. He argues that the statements were not only broadcast live but were also repeated during Metro TV's 6:00 p.m. news bulletin and widely shared across digital platforms linked to the TV station, including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter). According to him, this amplified the defamatory content and made it permanently accessible to a global audience.

He is requesting that the court formally declares the statements made against him as false and defamatory. Additionally, he is seeking a public apology and retraction from the defendants, which he requests has to be issued with the same prominence and reach as the initial broadcast and subsequent publications.

Hon. Armah is further pursuing a permanent injunction to bar the defendants from making similar allegations in the future. He is also claiming GH₵10 million (USD 642,678) in damages alongside legal costs and any additional costs the court may deem appropriate.

While calling for a fair trial of the case, the Media Foundation for West Africa urges all media houses and journalists to continuously adhere to the ethics of the journalism profession which will shield them from defamation suits. We also encourage the media, journalists and the general public to take advantage of the guidelines provided by media, communication and legal experts on how to avoid defamation suits which is captured in this video.