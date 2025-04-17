Nigeria: Dangote Refinery Reduces Petrol Price

Mr Chiejina explained that these price reductions reaffirm the company's commitment to providing high-quality petrol at affordable rates, benefiting consumers across the nation.

The Dangote Refinery on Wednesday announced that it has reduced the price of petrol to retailers from N865 per litre to N835 per litre.

The company's Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer, Anthony Chiejina, in a statement, said the price adjustment will take effect from 16 April.

This, according to him, marks the second price reduction within a week.

"Dangote Petroleum Refinery is pleased to announce a reduction in the gantry price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol, from N865 to N835, effective from Wednesday, 16th April 2025. This marks the second price reduction within a week.

"High-quality Dangote petrol will now be available at the following prices across all our partner retail outlets: Key partners, including MRS, AP (Ardova), Heyden, Optima Energy, Hyde and Techno Oil, will offer petrol at N890 per litre, down from N920 in Lagos.

"In the South-West, the price will be N900 per litre, reduced from N930. In the North-West and North-Central, the price will be N910 per litre, lowered from N940. In the South-East, South-South, and North-East, the price will be N920 per litre, down from N950," Mr Chiejina said.

He explained that these price reductions reaffirm the company's commitment to providing high-quality petrol at affordable rates, benefiting consumers across the nation.

"In addition, we are working collaboratively with our partners to ensure equitable reflection of this price reduction," he added.

He said Dangote Petroleum Refinery has consistently worked to reduce the prices of petrol and other refined petroleum products, ensuring the continued benefit of Nigerian consumers.

"For example, in February, the refinery reduced prices twice by N125. In addition, products such as diesel and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) have also experienced significant price reductions due to the refinery's sustained efforts.

"We anticipate that this latest reduction in PMS prices will generate a positive ripple effect throughout various sectors of the economy, providing much-needed relief to consumers and contributing to broader economic growth, particularly during the Easter season."

He noted that the Dangote Petroleum Refinery remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring a steady supply of premium-quality petroleum products, with sufficient reserves to meet domestic demand, along with a surplus for export.

This strategy, he said, is designed to support the stability of the domestic market while also contributing to the growth of Nigeria's foreign exchange reserves.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery called on marketers and distributors to continue sourcing their products from the refinery, ensuring that the benefits of these price reductions are fully realised across the country.