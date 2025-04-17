Nigeria, South Africa Sign Mining Cooperation Deal

17 April 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria and South Africa have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to boost mining cooperation, focusing on investment, knowledge exchange, and technology transfer between both nations.

The agreement was signed in Abuja by Nigeria's Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, and South Africa's Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Gwede Mantashe.

Mr Alake's Special Assistant on Media, Segun Tomori, in statement on Wednesday, said the MoU was part of efforts to strengthen ties under the Nigeria-South Africa Bi-National Commission framework.

Mr Tomori noted that the agreement sets out specific areas of collaboration, alongside defined implementation timelines for joint activities and engagements in the mining sector.

"Both ministers pledged ongoing engagement to advance intra-African trade and implement practical steps outlined in the agreement," Mr Tomori said.

They also expressed optimism that the renewed partnership would significantly strengthen the mining industries of both countries through shared expertise and innovation.

Key highlights include capacity building in geological methods using UAVs, and application of spectral remote sensing technologies for mineral exploration and mapping.

Other areas cover geoscientific data sharing via the Nigeria Geological Survey Agency, training in mineral processing, and value addition initiatives.

The MoU also supports capacity building in elemental fingerprinting with LA-ICP-MS, and joint exploration of agro and energy minerals within Nigeria.

Mr Alake emphasised that the bilateral cooperation holds promise for industrialisation, employment generation, and sustainable economic development across the African continent.

"The agreement on geology, mining, and mineral processing will foster knowledge exchange, promote investment, and encourage regional integration," the minister affirmed.

He reiterated Nigeria's focus on developing its mining sector, noting mutual benefits through mineral wealth and South Africa's technological expertise.

According to Mr Alake, this synergy will attract investments, build skills, and help diversify Nigeria's economy for long-term growth and stability.

