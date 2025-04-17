Nigeria: Govt Inaugurates Eight-Man National Population, Housing Census Committee

President Bola Tinubu has inaugurated an eight-member high-level committee on the forthcoming national population and housing census.

The committee headed by the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu, has three weeks to turn in an interim report.

The President, who was represented at the inauguration ceremony at the State House, Abuja, yesterday, by his Chief of Staff, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, said census was crucial for national development, accurate planning, and effective decision-making in healthcare, education, security, and economic planning.

Nigeria's last census, which was in 2006, nearly two decades ago, recorded a population of 140,431,790, with 71,345,488 males and 69,086,302 females.

Tinubu stressed the pivotal role of a technology-driven process in ensuring credible and verifiable results and the need for collaboration among all relevant agencies and stakeholders.

Underscoring the critical financing factor in the exercise, the President enjoined the members to look at domestic and even international resources.

According to Tinubu: "Work with all relevant agencies, including the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning. This ministry has to take charge of this because you cannot budget if you do not know how many we are.

"We expect you will touch on the technology area because the census must be technology-driven. Things have changed since the last time that we conducted this exercise. The enumeration has to be technology-driven with biometrics and digitalisation".

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Presidential Committee and Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu, assured the President that the committee would deliver its report within the three-week deadline.

The Minister recalled Tinubu's advice to ministers during their retreat in 2003, urging them to think creatively and work with the resources available, even under harsh economic conditions.

Bagudu noted that despite global economic challenges, Nigeria is making steady progress under Tinubu's leadership, citing improved foreign exchange stability and a positive growth trajectory.

He said the committee would recommend practical solutions, including strategies for mobilising domestic and international resources to fund the census.

On his part, Minister of Information, Muhammed Idris, also a committee member, emphasised that accurate data is critical for planning across all sectors and that a credible census is the foundation for such data.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Urban Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Also speaking, National Population Commission (NPC) Chairman, Nasir Isa Kwarra, who will also serve as the committee Secretary, said the commission has already begun preparations for the national population and housing census in collaboration with the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning and other relevant stakeholders.

According to him, the focus has been on identifying key requirements and laying the groundwork necessary for the President to make an informed decision on the actual conduct of the census.

Kwarra assured Nigerians that the National Population Commission remains committed to ensuring a credible, technology-driven enumeration that will support effective national planning and development.

Other members of the eight-man committee include Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy; Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS); Director General of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC); Principal Secretary to the President, and the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Administration and Operations (Office of the Chief of Staff).