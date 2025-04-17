Nigeria: Is Neighbourhood Watch the Missing Link in Nigeria's Security Strategy?

Insecurity in Nigeria has evolved into a national crisis, touching nearly every part of the country.

From the Maitatsine riots of the early 1980s to the enduring Boko Haram insurgency, the nation's security challenges have deepened, albeit successive efforts to curb them.

As traditional military solutions yield limited results, stakeholders are calling for alternative, community-led approaches.

One of such is the implementation of a neighbourhood watch programme.

Nigeria's descent into widespread insecurity can be traced back to the Maitatsine uprising in Kano State during the Second Republic under President Shehu Shagari.

At the time, the violence was seen as a temporary phase of unrest under a young democratic government.

However, the emergence of Boko Haram in 2009 marked the beginning of a more entrenched conflict.

Originating in the North East, the insurgency has since spilled into other regions, evolving into a prolonged armed struggle and humanitarian crisis.

It has destabilised the Lake Chad region, with repercussions felt in Cameroon, Chad, and Niger.

According to a 2025 report by the Global Centre for the Responsibility to Protect, the activities of various armed groups; including bandits and kidnappers are closely tied to the Boko Haram conflict.

The report reflects that since 2011, persistent violence between herders and farmers; mainly over access to scarce resources, has escalated in central and north-western Nigeria.

These groups have committed numerous atrocities, including murder, rape, kidnapping, and organised cattle rustling.

Also, large areas of farmland have been seized by armed bandits, leaving many farmers too fearful to cultivate their land.

In response, the Nigerian government has launched several initiatives to push back against these non-state actors and protect the rights of citizens.

Yet, the impact of these efforts remains limited.

In recent years, some analysts have advocated for a more balanced strategy that includes both kinetic (military) and non-kinetic (non-violent) approaches.

The Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) has been at the forefront of this shift, promoting policies that focus on addressing the root causes of insecurity.

Non-kinetic measures aim to promote long-term peace through education, community engagement, and social development rather than direct confrontation.

In spite of these efforts, tangible progress remains elusive.

A lack of widespread awareness, public education, and behavioural change continues to hamper results.

Disturbing incidents circulating on social media, such as a boy being brutally flogged by his tutor in Maiduguri, the alleged abuse of a pupil by a teacher in Lagos, and the cruel treatment of a widow by her in-laws in Enugu reveal a broader societal issue.

These acts show a troubling disregard for the consequences of individual actions.

This pattern of indifference is visible across homes, workplaces, public services, and even within the armed forces.

As one analyst aptly asked, "Can we afford to continue like this? What is the implication of our actions on national security? Are we heading towards a society where only the strongest survive?"

Malam Garba Ibrahim, a civil servant, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that when they were growing up, there was a fear of being watched at all times.

He said it was easier to follow the rules because one is not sure if the lunatic on the street is a security agent.

This sentiment resonates with many Nigerians in their 40s and 50s, who recall a time when discipline and communal responsibility were more ingrained in daily life.

Therefore, some security experts are calling for a comprehensive neighbourhood watch programme.

With the vast youth population in the country, the neighbourhood watch programme has been suggested as part of a non-kinetic approach to tackling insecurity.

A neighbourhood watch security programme is a community initiative focused on reducing crime and anti-social behaviours through increased vigilance and collaboration between residents and local law enforcement.

It encourages neighbours and communities to be aware of suspicious activity, report it promptly, and work together to create a safer environment.

Some key aspects of a neighbourhood watch programme include increased awareness by residents to be more observant and aware of potential threats in their neighbourhood.

It also encourages the reporting of suspicious activities to relevant authorities through training, while fostering a sense of community and encouraging residents to work together to improve safety.

How does this neighbourhood watch work and organise itself?

It involves residents organising into groups to oversee their neighbourhood security.

Participants receive training on suspicious activity, reporting procedures, and crime prevention techniques.

The groups also communicate with each other, residents, and law enforcement to share information and coordinate efforts.

It also involves active surveillance, such as neighbourhood patrols or citizen monitoring of public areas and working with the police to enhance community safety and address local crime issues.

Some analysts have proposed the use of social media in the employment of the neighbourhood watch programme.

They say deliberate training by the government on the positive use of social media by citizens would help, not only in checking the rate of crime, but nip it in the bud quickly.

The recent proposal by the federal government to review the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) can be streamlined to accommodate this factor of a non-kinetic approach.

Some suggest that the personnel of the civil service are experienced enough to be engaged to tackle insecurity because they only need to be given schedules to follow.

Others agree that retired armed forces personnel are also veritable tools for keeping the peace because their training and years of service can match those of the non-state actors causing havoc across the country.

One fact security experts agree on is that the number of security personnel employed to handle the various security challenges in the country are not adequate for the task.

Involving every capable Nigerian will serve as a way forward in making everybody to "see something" and "say something".

Neighbourhood security programme has several successes, including deterring crime, boosting neighbourhood awareness, building stronger bonds between neighbours, and improving the overall sense of security.

These programmes can also lead to more effective reporting of crimes and better communication between residents and law enforcement agencies. (NANFeatures)