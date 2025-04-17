Liberia: LDEA Arrests Nigerian National With Illicit Drugs Worth Over $1,300 in River Gee County

Nyunken — The River Gee detachment of the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) has arrested a Nigerian national for possession of illegal drugs valued at over US$1,300.

The suspect, 43-year-old Frank Agbata, also known as "Oyeigbo," was apprehended on Friday, April 11, 2025, at the Tienpo-Nyunken checkpoint with a significant quantity of illicit substances.

Items seized during the arrest include 27.9 grams of Kush, 1.4 kilograms of marijuana, and 31 Tramadol tablets. According to the LDEA, the total street value of the confiscated drugs is estimated at USD $1,332.52, or LRD 253,178.

River Gee County LDEA Commander Richard N. Nango told reporters that Agbata had been under surveillance for several weeks amid suspicions of his involvement in regional drug trafficking operations. He noted that the arrest was the result of a sustained intelligence-gathering operation.

"The suspect had been closely monitored, and our efforts have finally paid off," Commander Nango stated.

Agbata is currently in LDEA custody in River Gee County and is undergoing investigation. Commander Nango confirmed that upon the conclusion of the probe, the suspect will be forwarded to the River Gee Magisterial Court in Fish Town for prosecution.

Local residents have lauded the LDEA for its continued vigilance and expressed hope that the arrest will serve as a deterrent to others involved in the illicit drug trade in southeastern Liberia.