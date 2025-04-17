Ghana: Special Representative, Leonardo Santos Simão, Concludes a Two-Day Working Visit to Ghana, Reaffirmed United Nations's Support

17 April 2025
United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (Dakar)

Dakar — As part of his continued engagement, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel(UNOWAS), Leonardo Santos Simão, yesterday concluded a two-day working visit to Accra, Ghana.

During his visit, the Special Representative was received in audience by the President of Ghana, H.E. John Dramani Mahama. The Special Representative praised Ghana for promoting home grown effective peace building mechanisms and its commitment to preserve the gains of regional integration. He also met with the Minister of Interior, the National Security Advisor, National Security Coordinator, Special Envoy for the Sahel, acting Executive Secretary of the Accra Initiative, Executive Secretary of the National Peace Council, the West African Ambassadors, and the United Nations Country Team.

With his interlocutors, M. Simão discussed various issues pertaining to peace and security and exchanged on ways to strengthen regional mechanisms to address the challenges facing the countries of the sub-region, in particular terrorism. He also stressed the importance of continued cooperation and reaffirmed the United Nations's commitment to strengthen its partnership with Ghana.

The Special Representative commended Ghana's leadership role in regional affairs, and reiterated UNOWAS engagement to continue working closely with the authorities and people of Ghana to promote peace, security, and development.

