East Africa: Liberia to Host First Development Partners Retreat to Boost National Plan Implementation

Monrovia — The government of Liberia will host its first-ever Development Partners Retreat (DPR) on Thursday, April 17, at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex in Congo Town.

The high-level forum, themed "Strengthening Partnerships for the Implementation of Liberia's National Plan - AAID," is expected to galvanize local and international support for the country's ambitious development roadmap.

The retreat comes at a pivotal moment in Liberia's development trajectory. Following more than two decades of peace and democratic consolidation, the government is advancing the Arrest Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID) -- its new five-year national development plan covering 2025 to 2029.

The plan outlines a bold vision to transition Liberia from a low-income to a lower-middle-income country through inclusive and transformative growth.

The DPR is intended to serve as a strategic platform for aligning development priorities, deepening cooperation, and exploring innovative funding mechanisms to support the implementation of the AAID and Liberia's broader Sustainable Development Goals. The forum will also highlight the recently endorsed Country Development Agendas, which serve as guiding instruments for national and subnational development planning.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, the retreat is expected to enhance coordination among development actors and identify innovative solutions to bridge Liberia's estimated $8.3 billion financing gap for the AAID.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines East Africa Governance Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

While 30% of the required resources are projected to be mobilized domestically, the government is counting on strong international partnerships to cover the remaining 70%.

The DPR will convene a diverse mix of stakeholders, including senior government officials, bilateral and multilateral partners, ambassadors, heads of cooperation, representatives from the United Nations, international financial institutions, private-sector leaders, civil society organizations, youth groups, nongovernmental organizations, academic institutions, and policy think tanks.

This landmark gathering, according to the ministry's statement, comes amid increasing uncertainties in the global development financing landscape -- characterized by reduced donor commitments, shifting international priorities, and limited private-sector participation.

Despite these challenges, Liberia remains resolute in its pursuit of sustainable growth and social transformation.

"The retreat underscores the government of Liberia's unwavering commitment to inclusive and collaborative governance," the ministry said in the statement. "It also signals a renewed drive to build resilient partnerships that reflect shared responsibility and mutual accountability in achieving Liberia's long-term development goals."

The outcomes of the retreat are expected to set the tone for a more harmonized approach to development planning, financing, and implementation, while reaffirming Liberia's position as a credible partner on the global development stage.