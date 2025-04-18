Ghana: CPJ Urges Ghana's President Mahama to Reverse Impunity, Improve Press Freedom

On his 100th day in office, the Committee to Protect Journalists urged Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama to ensure swift and conclusive investigations into cases of attacks against the press, to reform laws that criminalize journalism, and to protect journalists' privacy.

In its April 17 letter, CPJ requested Mahama to take steps to deliver justice for the 2019 murder of journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale Divela and to reverse a broader pattern of impunity -- with dozens of journalists and media workers subsequently having been abused in connection with their work.

CPJ also called on Mahama, who was inaugurated on January 7, to reform laws criminalizing "false news" and to address concerns over the repeated seizure of journalists' devices and authorities' acquisition of tools to extract information from their phones and computers.

