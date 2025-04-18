Nigeria: 'Thank You Sir, You Stood By Me in Difficult Times' - Akinwumi Adesina Tells Buhari

President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, has expressed deep gratitude to former President Muhammadu Buhari for the unwavering support he received during challenging moments in his career.

Adesina paid a courtesy visit to Buhari at his Kaduna residence on Thursday, where he lauded the former Nigerian leader's role in supporting his emergence and eventual re-election as president of the continental bank.

In a statement following the visit, Adesina highlighted Buhari's pivotal role during his initial nomination and subsequent re-election campaign in 2020.

"He strongly stood by me in difficult times, which ensured my re-election. Thank you Sir," Adesina said.

Adesina recounted that although his initial nomination for the AfDB presidency came under former President Goodluck Jonathan, Buhari's support, despite their political differences, proved crucial when doubts were raised about his candidacy after the change in administration.

He described a moment during his early campaign travels when a foreign official pointed out that Jonathan, who nominated him, was leaving office, leaving him politically vulnerable. In response, Adesina reached out to Buhari, who was just assuming office at the time.

According to Adesina, Buhari graciously received him and pledged his full backing.

"I was a stranded candidate, but President Buhari assured me of his support. That meant a great deal," Adesina recalled.

In response, Buhari spoke fondly of Adesina, stating that he had always admired his professional track record and integrity.

"I always look at people as Nigerians, and if they need assistance, I support them on their merit," Buhari said. "Even though you were associated with the PDP, I never saw that -- I saw a competent Nigerian doing great work."

Adesina's visit was marked by mutual respect and appreciation, underscoring a rare moment of non-partisan statesmanship and national unity.

The AfDB president, a former Nigerian Minister of Agriculture, has enjoyed global acclaim for his leadership at the bank, spearheading major initiatives to boost infrastructure, food security, and economic development across Africa.