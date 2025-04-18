Nigeria: Davido Releases 5th Studio Album, '5ive'

18 April 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has released his fifth studio album titled '5ive'.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that as part of the prelude to the release of '5ive', the singer had previously dropped three singles, 'Be There Still', 'Funds', featuring Odumodublvck and Chike, and 'Awuke', featuring YG Marley.

The 17-track project includes features from artistes like Chris Brown, Omah Lay, Victony, Becky G, Shensea, and others.

In one of the previously released tracks titled 'Funds', Davido gives his signature energy on the track while Odumodublvck's gritty verses complement Chile's smooth melodies.

'Titanium', which features Chris Brown, speaks about a lover who tries to break them down emotionally, while 'Offa Me', featuring Victoria Monet, speaks about wanting his lover in a sexual way, and 'Nuttin Dey' boasts of his confidence and longevity.

'5ive' arrives two years after his last studio album, titled 'Timeless', which reached number two on Billboard's World Albums Chart. (NAN)

