Cote d'Ivoire: Côte d'Ivoire's Main Opposition Names Tidjane Thiam Presidential Candidate

18 April 2025
allAfrica.com
By Melody Chironda

Tidjane Thiam, the former head of Credit Suisse, is set to run for president in Côte d'Ivoire's upcoming election, his party has announced. Thiam ran unopposed in the Democratic Party of Ivory Coast's primary after his only rival, former Trade Minister Jean-Louis Billon, withdrew from the race.

The 62-year-old gave up his French citizenship in February to qualify for the October election. Under the constitution, all presidential candidates must hold only Ivorian citizenship.

Thiam has spent the past two decades abroad, working for major firms including Aviva, Prudential, and Credit Suisse. He resigned from Credit Suisse in 2020 following a spying scandal.

He is expected to run against Alassane Ouattara, the current president, who's expected to seek a fourth term, and former President Laurent Gbagbo, 79, who was acquitted of crimes against humanity by the International Criminal Court in 2019.

