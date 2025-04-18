Liberia: Ex-President Sirleaf, Former VP Taylor Endorse Gongloe-Weh Ahead of Nimba By-Election

Monrovia — Two of Liberia's most prominent political figures have thrown their support behind Edith Gongloe-Weh, the sole female candidate in the upcoming Nimba County senatorial by-election.

On Thursday in Monrovia, former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf joined a pro-Gongloe-Weh rally and declared her unwavering backing. "I stand with the women of Liberia to support women's candidates in the Legislature," Sirleaf said. "Other countries are moving forward to give women their rightful place. Anyone who stops us is stopping progress in the world. Edith Gongloe-Weh served as superintendent during my administration and demonstrated commitment, dedication, and integrity."

Sirleaf made a cash contribution to the #SheDeservesASeat rally, organized by a coalition of women from across Liberia. The campaign aims to raise funds and mobilize support for Gongloe-Weh as she vies for the Senate seat.

Joining Sirleaf in spirit, former Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor sent a recorded message via proxy. "As Standard Bearer of the NPP [National Patriotic Party], I fully endorse the courageous and strategic choice of the Concerned Partisans and NEC members to support Madam Edith Gongloe-Weh," Howard-Taylor said. "At this critical juncture, I urge all NPP supporters--especially women in Nimba County--to vote for Edith. Her success will advance the county and promote inclusive leadership."

Civil society leaders at the rally also voiced their support. Feminist advocate Mmonbeydo Joah condemned the harassment Gongloe-Weh has faced: "She has been subjected to online abuse and physical attacks. We must stand up as women to defend our rights and send a message to young girls that leadership is for women." Campaigner Naomi Tulay Solanke added, "Edith is a qualified candidate who will represent Liberian women and contribute meaningfully to Nimba's development."

On Tuesday, the women's coalition formally launched #SheDeservesASeat, uniting market vendors, ministry staff, and village leaders in a nationwide push for Gongloe-Weh's victory. "We are coming together to say with one voice: Edith Gongloe-Weh deserves a seat at the table," their statement read.

At the launch, Cllr. Charlyn Brumskine, former vice-presidential candidate of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), made a passionate appeal for gender equity in Liberian politics.

In her remarks, Brumskine stressed the importance of women supporting one another and directly addressed critics--particularly men on social media--who have questioned the motives behind such solidarity.

"Women will stand for women no matter what," she declared. "Right now, we see men on Facebook attacking women who are choosing to support their fellow women. They're saying, 'Oh, now is when you people want to support women?' Let me say this to the men--none of us here will personally benefit if Madam Edith Gongloe-Weh wins this election. She will not be putting money in any of our pockets."

Brumskine emphasized that backing Gongloe-Weh goes beyond individual gain, framing it as an investment in Liberia's future--one that benefits men and boys just as much as women and girls.

"We're doing this for our sons and husbands, even before we think about our daughters," she said. "If you look at the statistics, the world's most prosperous and well-governed countries are those where women hold high office and participate equally in the governance structure."

With high-profile endorsements and grassroots momentum, Gongloe-Weh's candidacy has become a defining moment for gender equality and democratic representation in Liberia.