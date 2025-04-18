Nigeria: Ndume Condemns Killing of Two Soldiers, Civilians in Gwoza Village By Boko Haram

...Lauds Brigade Commander, Troops

Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume (APC - Borno South) has once again condemned a fresh Boko Haram attack on the recently resettled community of Yamtake in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State, which resulted in the killing of two soldiers and an unspecified number of civilians.

The former Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army, while expressing deep concern, praised Brigadier General Nasir Abdullahi, Commander of the 26 Task Force Brigade, and his troops for their gallantry in repelling repeated attacks, especially those targeting Gwoza town--a former Boko Haram stronghold.

Yamtake, located along the Gwoza-Damboa Road, is approximately a 14km drive--or less than a 50-minute trek--from Gwoza town. The latest attack, which occurred on Thursday night, forced many residents to flee, including those recently resettled after years as Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

In a press statement made available to journalists on Friday, Senator Ndume, who hails from Gwoza, expressed shock over the continuing wave of deadly insurgent attacks across the state. He noted that in the past month alone, numerous communities in Borno South, North, and Central Senatorial Districts have suffered Boko Haram assaults with little to no confrontation.

Describing the situation as alarming, Ndume renewed his call for the establishment of an Armed Community Defence force to complement the efforts of the military. While acknowledging the sacrifices of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), hunters, and vigilantes, he highlighted their limitations, noting they are often ill-equipped, carrying only dane guns and sticks.

The senator also reiterated his long-standing call for the federal government and the Nigerian military to deploy what he calls the TEAAM strategy--Technology, Equipment, Arms and Ammunition, and Motivation--to effectively combat insurgency in the North East and other affected regions.

"It is unfortunate to inform the public that our people in Yamtake village came under a deadly Boko Haram invasion last Thursday night," Ndume stated. "The community had only recently welcomed back its IDPs, resettled by the Borno State Government."

"It is very sad that two soldiers paid the supreme price, alongside an unknown number of civilians. May their souls rest in peace."

He continued, "Let me commend Brig. Gen. Nasir Abdullahi and his brave troops for their resilience in pushing back the attackers. I was reliably informed that after causing havoc in Yamtake, the terrorists attempted to infiltrate Gwoza town, but were successfully repelled by our gallant troops."

Ndume emphasized that ambushes laid by the military in and around Gwoza have been instrumental in thwarting repeated attempts by insurgents to overrun the area.

"Let me use this opportunity to again call for the formation of an Armed Community Defence to work hand-in-hand with the military. The CJTF, hunters, and vigilantes are doing their best, but they need better weapons and support."

He concluded by stressing the urgent need for the deployment of TEAAM: "Only through the effective use of Technology, Equipment, Arms and Ammunition, and Motivation can we bring an end to over a decade of Boko Haram atrocities in Borno, the North East, and across Nigeria."