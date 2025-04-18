Rwanda: Heavy Rain-Induced Disasters Kill 52 People in 16 Days

Eight houses were affected in Nyarugenge District, 12 in Kicukiro, and seven in Gasabo, with parts of the houses collapsing.

So far, 800 families living in high-risk areas have been relocated and are now being provided with shelter.

Heavy rain-induced disasters have killed 52 people from April 1 to April 16, according to the Ministry in charge of Emergency Management.

"From April 1 to April 16 we recorded 390 disaster cases where 52 died," said Adalbert Rukebanuka, Director General of Planning, Policy, and Risk Reduction at the ministry.

He said 107 people were injured.

"At least 19 houses totally collapsed while 731 houses were damaged," he said.

The Ministry has identified at least 522 disaster hotspots across the country, with approximately 22,000 households--home to about 97,000 people--at risk.

Additionally, 117 pieces of infrastructure, 23 public facilities, and over 25,000 hectares of crops could be affected by extreme weather events.

More than 1,600 households located in disaster-risk hotspots have to relocate urgently.

These households are in eight districts expected to experience heavy rainfall until May.

The districts are including Rusizi, Rubavu, Nyamasheke, Karongi, Rutsiro, Nyabihu, Nyamagabe, and Nyaruguru.

Weather forecast for April indicates an increase in amounts rainfall compared to previous years. The total rainfall will be between 100 and 350 mm, while the normal amount of rainfall for past years ranged between 100 and 300 mm, according to Rwanda Meteorology Agency.

The heaviest rain, between 300 and 350 mm, is expected in many areas of Rusizi District, the eastern parts of Nyamasheke, the northern parts of Karongi, the western parts of Nyamagabe and Nyaruguru.

Rainfall ranging between 250 and 300 mm is expected in the rest of the Western Province, the rest of Nyamagabe and Nyaruguru, most of the Northern Province, except the southern parts of Gakenke and Rulindo, central and northern Gicumbi, as well as central and southern parts of Huye and Gisagara.

Rainfall ranging between 200 and 250 mm is expected in Muhanga, most parts of Nyanza, Ruhango, and Kamonyi, the rest of Huye, Rulindo, and Gicumbi, Northern Kigali City, and central Gisagara.

The amount of rainfall ranging between 150 and 200 mm is expected in parts of Kigali, Amayaga region, large parts of Bugesera, Rwamagana, Ngoma, Kirehe, and Gatsibo, Western Nyagatare and Kayonza, and North-eastern Gisagara.

The least amount of rainfall (100-150 mm) is expected in the rest of the Eastern Province.