Nigeria: Boxing - Hearn Says Fury V Aj Clash Still Possible

17 April 2025
This Day (Lagos)

Promoter Eddie Hearn is confident Tyson Fury v Anthony Joshua could still happen, and says all it takes is a direct message on social media between the fighters.

Fury, 36, retired from boxinga few weeks after a second successive loss to WBA (Super), WBC and WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk in December.

Joshua, 35, has been out of the ring since September's defeat by IBF title-holder Daniel Dubois.

"This is the kind of fight that probably gets made over a DM between the two or a text or a call," Hearn, who represents Joshua, told BBC Sport.

"It's like 'look, do you fancy it?' That's it. And then, bang, it's done."

Joshua, like Fury, is a two-time heavyweight world champion. A super-fight between two generational stars of British boxing has been mooted for several years but always stalled during negotiations.

"Neither of them are champions. Both are huge names, both at the back ends of their careers, but more importantly both are still relatively in their prime," Hearn said.

"Before AJ lost to Dubois, everyone said this is the best AJ we've ever seen. And Fury never really showed any signs of decline against Usyk. He just got beat by the pound-for-pound number one."

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.