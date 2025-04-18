Liberia: President Boakai Rallies Development Partners for Inclusive Growth At National Retreat

Congo Town — President Joseph Boakai says his administration remains committed to achieving Liberia's ambitious development goals, despite mounting challenges posed by shifting global aid patterns and domestic constraints.

Speaking Thursday at a high-level retreat on strengthening partnerships for the implementation of Liberia's national development plan, known as the ARREST Agenda, President Boakai acknowledged the financial uncertainties created by the withdrawal of major donors, especially USAID, Liberia's second-largest bilateral aid source.

Earlier this year, the Boakai-Koung government launched its five-year development blueprint, estimated at nearly $8.4 billion. The plan outlines major investments across infrastructure, health, education, and agriculture. However, donor shifts have forced the administration to reassess its funding strategies.

"We need to undertake some reforms," President Boakai said. "But I want to assure you that this development agenda is on course. It embodies our shared aspirations for a prosperous, inclusive, and equitable Liberia."

The president noted that many Liberian children remain out of school and youth unemployment is widespread. He pointed out that young people are either jobless or trapped in cycles of drug abuse, while women and girls disproportionately suffer from economic hardship. Boakai said these challenges call for transformative action and stronger institutional capacity.

"Our challenges are complex and multifaceted," he continued. "We must rethink, retool, and implement meaningful changes that can create jobs for our people, especially youth, women, and persons living with disabilities."

The president stressed that successful implementation of the plan will depend heavily on strong collaboration among development partners, private businesses, civil society groups, and Liberia's international allies. He urged all stakeholders to align their objectives and pool resources in the national interest.

"Promoting transparency and rebuilding public trust will also be vital in fostering stronger relationships within society," Boakai said.

Also addressing the retreat, Finance and Development Planning Minister Augustine Ngafuan called for innovation and renewed cooperation to secure resources for the national development plan. Ngafuan said that while some international donors are stepping back, the government remains focused on domestic resource mobilization and cost-cutting reforms.

He revealed that the ARREST Agenda includes more than 370 critical interventions and aims to reduce multidimensional poverty from 45 to 36 percent. The government also seeks to increase real GDP per capita from $850 to $1,050 by 2029, moving Liberia closer to lower-middle-income status.

"We are making rapid progress across several fronts," Ngafuan said. "Our ambitions reflect the hopes of the Liberian people and are the result of nationwide consultations."

Ngafuan said that while the development environment is changing, the government is not retreating. Instead, it is tackling issues head-on through policy adjustments, better coordination, and fiscal discipline. He noted efforts to reduce waste and corruption while streamlining expenditure and focusing on efficiency.

"Our tolerance for inefficiency has practically vanished," he declared. "You will hear about the strong and stringent actions we're going to take."

Ngafuan further emphasized the importance of regional cooperation through platforms like ECOWAS and the African Union. He pointed out that Liberia must deepen its relationships with neighboring countries to strengthen integration efforts, particularly around trade, mobility, and economic planning.

"This new development architecture will fuel our transformation," he said. "We must take our neighbors seriously and tap into Africa's integration potential."

The retreat brought together cabinet members, agency heads, and international development partners. It aimed to strengthen collaboration and assess strategies to sustain Liberia's long-term development amid growing global uncertainties.