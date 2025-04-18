Ghana: GOC Presidential Hopeful Akpokavie Vows to Unite Sports Federations

Mr Richard Akpokavie, a seasoned sports administrator and legal practitioner, has formally filed his nomination for President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) and Commonwealth Games Federation (Ghana).

Mr Akpokavie filed his nomination on Monday, April 14, at the GOC Headquarters in Accra, ahead of the highly anticipated elective congress on April 26 at the Accra International Conference Centre.

He submitted his nomination forms to Madam Cynthia Wintima Akudugu, an administration officer at the GOC.

Speaking to the media after successfully filing, Mr Akpokavie acknowledged his satisfaction with the smooth filing process and stated that he had no issues regarding the electioneering process.

Akpokavie underscored his ability to unite the sports community, which has often been marred by internal disputes and administrative inefficiencies.

"We are going to intensify the campaign after filing the nominations, and we are going to make all the federation heads understand what we want to do. I am a unifier, and we need unity among all federations to be able to achieve our goals.

"I have experienced in sports management, so I have lots to offer. I am not just here to lead; I am here to serve. I urge delegates to look at my track record, my vision, and my commitment," he said.

"Together, we can make the GOC a beacon of excellence and a source of pride for all Ghanaians," he added in an interview.

Mr Akpokavie has emerged as a top contender in the presidential race with various associations endorsing his bid to lead the GOC.

Aspirants for various positions have until yesterday to submit nominations, with the full list of finalists for nominations to be published ahead of the election congress on April 26, 2025.

Meanwhile, the departing president of the GOC, Mr Ben Nunoo Mensah, has urged delegates to elect competent leaders who will uplift the image of the Olympic Movement in the next four years.

He said voting for individuals based on their credibility, integrity, selflessness as well as their records and achievements would go a long way to ensure that the good brand of the GOC would be maintained.

Speaking after the GOC's Extraordinary Congress over the weekend, Nunoo Mensah lauded the delegates for the trust and confidence they had in him during his tenure which had yielded loads of achievements.

He urged the incoming leaders to focus on the OlympAfrica project at Amassaman which would provide the country with resources needed to prepare for various competitions. -GNA