Ghana: Easter Celebration - Clergy Espouse Peace, Unity, Personal Transformation

Christian leaders across the country have called on Ghanaians to embrace the true essence of Easter by fostering peace, unity, and personal transformation through faith in the resurrected Christ.

They reminded Christians that Easter is not merely a time for festivities, but a sacred period that calls for reflection, repentance, and a recommitment to the values of love, compassion, and self-sacrifice embodied by Jesus Christ.

In separate Easter messages, compiled by The Ghanaian Times, in Accra on Tuesday, the leaders emphasised that the resurrection of Jesus Christ, is not only a source of hope, but also a divine call to national transformation, ethical leadership, and responsible Christian living.

Auxiliary Bishop of the Accra Archdiocese of the Roman Catholic Church, Most Rev. John Kobina Louis, stressed that Easter is a celebration of the Paschal Mystery--Christ's suffering, death, and resurrection--which serves as the cornerstone of Christian belief.

He described Easter as a privileged time to encounter the risen Lord and reflect on His message concerning the Kingdom of God.

According to Most Rev. John Kobina Louis, the resurrection of Christ stands as a beacon of hope amid suffering and uncertainty, assuring Christians that "death is not the end and eternal life awaits those who have faith. The resurrection is a divine call to break the barriers that divide humanity.

"Through the cross and the resurrection, God has created for all the races of this world, one common race and one family for Himself."

He urged all to seek God's path to peace and become ambassadors of peace.

Most Rev. Louis asked Christians to fight evil, seek personal renewal, and be agents of peace in their communities.

He also advised those who misuse Easter for immoral festivities to reflect on its true meaning.

"Easter is not merely a time for festivities but a sacred period that honours the resurrection of Jesus Christ. It is a call to higher moral standards, to turn away from sinful behaviours, and to embrace a life of virtue and holiness," he said.

Presiding Bishop of the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church (A.M.E. Zion Church), Rt. Rev. Dr Hilliard K. Dela Dogbe, reminded Ghanaians of God's protection during the recent tense political period, including the 2024 elections. He urged citizens to offer sincere gratitude for the nation's peace and stability, despite the challenges.

"Easter offers us an opportunity to unite in fellowship and celebrate God's faithfulness, abundant mercies, deliverance, and loving kindness," he noted.

Rt. Rev. Dr Dogbe called on Ghanaians to make sacrifices for the greater good, particularly as the country and the world face economic crises, environmental degradation, and social tensions.

"As we celebrate Easter, let us resolve to make the needed sacrifices to make our nation and world a better place. Let us reach out in love to the marginalised, the weak, and the dying," he said.

Rt. Rev. Dr Dogbe urged national leaders to lead by example in modesty and stewardship of public resources, and encouraged Ghanaians to pray for wisdom, courage, and compassion for those in positions of authority, especially President John Mahama, Parliament, and the Judiciary.

In his Easter message, Presiding Bishop, the Methodist Church Ghana, Most Rev. Prof. J. Kwabena Asamoah-Gyadu, recalled how Christ faced betrayal, false accusations, and death on Good Friday--all for standing for the truth--and emphasised that Easter reminds us that even in suffering, God is with us.

"But Easter Day showed that he had not been abandoned at all. Despite his feeling of loneliness, God was with him after all. Loneliness, pain and suffering are real. But they can never separate us from God's love," he stated.

The Presiding Bishop identified several national challenges that should be addressed with a new mindset, including illegal mining, water pollution, corruption, road carnage, and moral decay.

Most Rev. Prof. Asamoah-Gyadu called for a mindset of hope, honesty, forgiveness, and integrity, urging Christians to let the power of the resurrection transform their lives and spread peace and love in their communities.

"The Easter story empowers us to live with hope, trust, and forgiveness, focusing on life's possibilities rather than limitations. Let us strive to live out the values of love, compassion, and forgiveness that Jesus embodied," he said.

Most Rev. Prof. Asamoah-Gyadu prayed for God's blessings upon President John Mahama, and Vice President Prof. Naana Jane Opoku- Agyemang, especially for the restoration of her health, and extended warm Easter greetings to Ghanaians.

Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, said Christ has broken down the walls of hostility, making all people one.

"In Christ, distinctions fade away-- there is neither Jew nor Gentile, slave nor free, male nor female, for we are all one. I urge everyone, whether Christian or not, to embrace unity as we strive for national development," he stated.

Apostle Eric Nyamekye emphasised that "we can only share what we truly possess. Thus, the most effective remedy for disunity and unrest is to sincerely welcome Jesus, the embodiment of peace and unity, into our hearts."

He said the Church had a critical role to play in fostering reconciliation at both spiritual and societal levels.

"Easter reminds us that through Christ's sacrifice, we were reconciled to God. In turn, we must extend that reconciliation to others by forgiving and loving one another," Apostle Nyamekye called on ministers and church leaders to use the Easter season to preach forgiveness.